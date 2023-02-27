Fred Couples, a fan favorite, World Golf Hall of Fame member, and winner of 14 career PGA Tour Champions tournaments, will be part of the 78-player field this week when the Cologuard Classic gets underway this week in Tucson.

The tournament runs Friday through Sunday at Tucson National Resort.

Tucsonan Willie Wood was also among the last names in the field this week. Wood, who attended Sabino High School before playing collegiately at Oklahoma State, received one of five sponsors exemptions. This year marks his eighth appearance in Tucson for wood, who has two PGA Tour Champions victories and finished tied for second in Tucson in 2019.

Couples and Wood join a list of names in this year’s field that includes John Daly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly and UA golf legend Jim Furyk.

All eight of the event’s former champions are in the field, including Jimemez (2022), Kevin Sutherland (2021), Langer (2020), Mark O’Meara (2019), Stricker (2018), Tom Lehman (2017), Woody Austin (2016) and Marco Dawson (2015).