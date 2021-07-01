Coyotes introduce André Tourigny as next head coach

GLENDALE — Bill Armstrong sat in a small-town Canadian restaurant watching a major junior coach and his players.

Then a scout, Armstrong was mesmerized by the way André Tourigny, a man nicknamed Bear, was able to connect with his team.

“He was known as this big tough coach and I watched him with his players for two hours,” Armstrong said. “I was fascinated by his ability to interact with his young kids and at the same time get the most of them on the ice.”

The two-hour window stuck with Armstrong through the years. When it came time to hire his first coach as general manager, Armstrong knew where to turn.

The Coyotes officially announced the hiring of Tourigny on Thursday, hoping the veteran NHL assistant and major junior coach can turn around a franchise that’s missed the postseason seven of the past eight seasons.

“I want players to see it as a fresh start,” Tourigny said. “I want players to know it’s not about what they did in the past. I want them to arrive here with the philosophy of improving themselves for a new coach and with a new culture.”

Tourigny has made a name for himself as a coach known for holding players, young and old, accountable.