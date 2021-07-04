D-backs fall to Giants for 50th loss in past 58 games

Ruf added another no-doubter, this one a two-run shot on a hanging breaking ball that put the Giants ahead 5-0 in the sixth.

Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith (2-5) took the loss, giving up five runs over six innings. He gave up five hits, one walk and struck out five. It was a decent outing until his two-out mistake to Ruf in the sixth that ended up in the seats.

The Diamondbacks fell to 40 games below .500 at 23-63, which is the worst record in the big leagues. They've lost 50 of 58 games dating back to May 2, when they were 15-13. Arizona is on pace to finish 43-119.

PAIN FOR POSEY

Posey's hand injury happened in the sixth when a foul tip appeared to catch him on the heel of the glove.

He immediately jumped up and walked to the mound, shaking his hand. He caught a couple practice pitches from DeSclafani and then tried to remain in the game. The next pitch was a full-count strikeout of Varsho, but TV caught Posey grimacing after he caught the ball.

After that, he took himself out of the game, walking off the field and into the dugout. He was replaced by Curt Casali.