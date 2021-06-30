D-backs swept for 13th time this season with another loss in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Kim (2-5) had lost five straight decisions since his last win on April 23. He stranded six runners through his first four innings, giving up just an RBI single to Asdrúbal Cabrera.

Kim retired the last five batters he faced. He struck out five, walked three and allowed three hits as the Cardinals won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Alex Reyes earned his 20th save in as many opportunities. Arizona lost its fourth in a row.

Kim’s opposite-field double to left in the second scored Yadier Molina and Edmundo Sosa to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. The two RBIs were Kim’s first in the majors, and it was also the first extra-base hit for the 32-year-old lefty — he was 1 for 15 in the big leagues before that.

Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill each doubled twice and singled, and Molina had a pair of hits. All three players drove in a run.