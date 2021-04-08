A week to forget: Hobbled D-backs try to overcome adversity

Later in March, veteran reliever Tyler Clippard was shut down with right shoulder soreness. A few days later the D-backs learned that their young star pitcher Zac Gallen had a hairline fracture in his throwing (right) arm after an injury in batting practice.

A couple days before the season, two-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed revealed he was battling knee soreness. He tried to play through the pain but was put on the 10-day injured list.

Once the season started, reliever Joakim Soria strained his calf while covering first base and was put on the injured list. Another reliever — right-hander Chris Devenski — was put on the restricted list on Wednesday without explanation from the team.

Then — in maybe the biggest blow — star center fielder Ketel Marte pulled up in pain while grabbing his hamstring during Wednesday's loss to the Rockies. Marte was put on the 10-day injured list and will likely will get an MRI when the team returns home. The 27-year-old was hitting .462 with two home runs in the first six games.

After the game, a weary Lovullo said the D-backs would consider their options for the newly vacant center field spot.