Big spenders, names pack NL West

National League West teams, listed in order of finish last year:

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2021: 107-55, first place, lost to Dodgers in Division Series.

Manager: Gabe Kapler (third season)

Opening Day: Friday vs. Marlins

He’s Here: LHP Carlos Rodon, RHP Alex Cobb, OF Joc Pederson, RHP Jakob Junis.

He’s Outta Here: C Buster Posey, RHP Kevin Gausman, 3B/OF Kris Bryant, RHP Johnny Cueto, INF Donovan Solano, LHP Tony Watson, OF Alex Dickerson, LHP Scott Kazmir, RHP Aaron Sanchez, LHP José Quintana.

Top Hitters: SS Brandon Crawford (.298, 24 HRs, 90 RBIs, Gold Glove), 1B Brandon Belt (.274, 18, 56, .975 OPS), OF Mike Yastrzemski (.224, 5, 71), 1B/OF Darin Ruf (.271, 16, 43).

Projected Rotation: RH Logan Webb (11-3, 3.03 ERA), LH Carlos Rodon (13-5, 2.37 with White Sox), RH Anthony DeSclafani (13-7, 3.17), LH Alex Wood (10-4, 3.83), RH Alex Cobb (8-3, 3.76 with Angels).

Key Relievers: RH Camilo Doval (5-1, 3.00 ERA, 3 saves), LH Jake McGee (3-2, 2.72, 31/36 saves), RH Tyler Rogers (7-1, 2.22, 13 saves), RH Dominic Leone (4-5, 1.51, 2 saves).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

2021: 106-56, second place, wild card, lost to Atlanta in NLCS.

Manager: Dave Roberts (seventh season)

Opening Day: Friday at Rockies

He’s Here: 1B Freddie Freeman, 2B Hanser Alberto, LHP Andrew Heaney, LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Daniel Hudson.

He’s Outta Here: SS Corey Seager, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Max Scherzer, 1B Albert Pujols, RHP Joe Kelly, 1B Matt Beaty, OF Billy McKinney, LHP Cole Hamels.

Top Hitters: SS Trea Turner (.328, 28 HRs, 77 RBIs, .911 OPS, 107 runs, 32 SBs with Nationals and Dodgers), 1B Freddie Freeman (.300, 31, 83, .896 OPS, NL-high 120 runs with Braves), RF Mookie Betts (.264, 23, 58, .854 OPS in 122 games), DH Max Muncy (.249, 36, 94, .895 OPS), 3B Justin Turner (.278, 27, 87, .832 OPS), C Will Smith (.258, 25, 76, .860 OPS).

Projected Rotation: RH Walker Buehler (16-4, 2.47 ERA), LH Clayton Kershaw (10-8, 3.55), LH Julio Urías (20-3, 2.96), LH Andrew Heaney (8-9, 5.83 with Angels and Yankees), RH Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 3.23).

Key Relievers: RH Blake Treinen (6-5, 1.99 ERA, 7/11 saves), RH Daniel Hudson (5-3, 3.21 with Nationals and Padres), RH Brusdar Graterol (3-0, 4.59), RH Phil Bickford (4-2, 2.81, 1 save with Brewers and Dodgers), LH David Price (5-2, 4.03, 1 save in 39 games, 11 starts), LH Tyler Anderson (7-11, 4.53 in 31 starts with Pirates and Mariners), LH Alex Vesia (3-1, 2.25, 1 save), LH Danny Duffy (4-3, 2.51 in 13 games, 12 starts, with Royals).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

2021: 79-83, third place.

Manager: Bob Melvin (first season)

Opening Day: Thursday at Diamondbacks

He’s Here: OF/1B Matt Beaty, RHP Nick Martinez, RHP Luis Garcia, DH/1B Luke Voit.

He’s Outta Here: Manager Jayce Tingler, LF Tommy Pham, RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Matt Strahm.

Top Hitters: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (.282, NL-leading 42 HRs, 97 RBIs, .975 OPS, 25 SBs in 130 games), 3B Manny Machado (.272, 28, 106, .836 OPS), 2B Jake Cronenworth (.266, 21, 71, .800 OPS), 1B Eric Hosmer (.269, 12, 65, .732 OPS).

Projected Rotation: RH Yu Darvish (8-11, 4.22 ERA), RH Joe Musgrove (11-9, 3.18), RH Mike Clevinger (DNP/Tommy John surgery; 3-2, 3.02 with Indians and Padres in 2020), LH Blake Snell (7-6, 4.20), RH Chris Paddack (7-7, 5.07), or RH Nick Martinez (10-5, 1.62 in Japan) or LHP Ryan Weathers (4-7, 5.32).

Key Relievers: RH Craig Stammen (6-3, 3.06 ERA), RH Dinelson Lamet (2-4, 4.40), RH Luis Garcia (1-1, 3.24 with Cardinals), RH Pierce Johnson (3-4, 3.22), RH Emilio Pagán (4-3, 4.83).

COLORADO ROCKIES

2021: 74-87, fourth place.

Manager: Bud Black (sixth season)

Opening Day: Friday vs. Dodgers

Here’s Here: OF/3B Kris Bryant, RHP Alex Colomé, SS Jose Iglesias, OF Scott Schebler, LHP Ty Blach, RHP Chad Kuhl, OF Randal Grichuk.

He’s Outta Here: SS Trevor Story, RHP Jon Gray, OF Raimel Tapia.

Top Hitters: LF Kris Bryant (.265, 25 HRs, 73 RBIs with Cubs and Giants), 3B Ryan McMahon (.254, 23, 86), RF/DH Charlie Blackmon (.270, 13, 78), 1B C.J. Cron (.281, 28, 92), 2B Brendan Rodgers (.284, 15, 51).

Projected Rotation: RH German Marquez (12-11, 4.40 ERA, 176 Ks), LH Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.33), RH Antonio Senzatela (4-10, 4.42), LH Austin Gomber (9-9, 4.53), RH Chad Kuhl (5-7, 4.82 with Pirates).

Key Relievers: RH Alex Colomé (4-4, 4.15 ERA, 17 saves with Twins), RH Daniel Bard (7-8, 5.21, 20 saves), RH Carlos Estevez (3-5, 4.38, 11 saves), RH Robert Stephenson (2-1, 3.13), RH Jhoulys Chacin (3-2, 4.34).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

2021: 52-110, fifth place.

Manager: Torey Lovullo (sixth season)

Opening Day: Thursday vs. Padres

He’s Here: RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Zach Davies, RHP Ian Kennedy, RHP Dan Straily, OF Jordan Luplow.

He’s Outta Here: OF Kole Calhoun, INF Andrew Young, RHP Taylor Clarke.

Top Hitters: 2B/OF Ketel Marte (.318, 14 HRs, 50 RBIs), INF/OF Josh Rojas (.264, 11, 44), OF David Peralta (.259, 8, 63), OF Pavin Smith (.267, 11, 49), C Carson Kelly (.240, 13, 46).

Projected Rotation: LH Madison Bumgarner (7-10, 4.67 ERA), RH Zac Gallen (4-10, 4.30), RH Merrill Kelly (7-11, 4.44), RH Luke Weaver (3-6, 4.25), LH Tyler Gilbert (2-2, 3.15).

Key Relievers: RH Mark Melancon (4-3, 2.23 ERA, MLB-leading 39/45 saves with Padres), RH Ian Kennedy (3-1, 3.20, 26/30 saves with Texas and Philadelphia), LH Caleb Smith (4-9, 4.83).

