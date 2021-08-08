Blake Snell strikes out 13 as Padres blank visiting D-backs

SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell struck out 13 over seven sharp innings, Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in both runs, and the San Diego Padres defeated Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Sunday.

Snell (6-4) did not allow a hit until the fifth and won a second straight start for the first time this season. The left-hander matched his longest outing since joining the Padres this year, yielding just two hits and walking three.

“It just feels good coming out of my hand,” Snell said. “I’ve just switched some things up to be more consistent and be more on top of them, make them play a little better. I’m just feeling more like myself. That, plus my confidence being at an all-time high, I’ll have games like that.”

Bumgarner (6-7) allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.

“I thought our lefties did a really good job today against Bumgarner,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “He was obviously sharp and efficient and battles every time.”

Cronenworth doubled in the first to drive in Adam Frazier. In the fourth, he hit his 16th home run.