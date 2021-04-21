D-backs beat Reds twice in snowy Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Josh VanMeter hit a tying three-run homer in the ninth inning against his former team, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 in 10 innings for their second win on Wednesday.

In the conclusion of Tuesday’s night’s suspended game, Arizona held on for a 5-4 victory. Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.

The Diamondbacks trailed 3-0 heading to the ninth in the regularly scheduled contest. But Amir Garrett issued two walks before VanMeter drove a 2-2 pitch deep to right for his first homer of the season.

VanMeter broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2019 and was traded to Arizona on Aug. 31.

The Diamondbacks broke it open with five runs in the 10th. Pavin Smith scored on an error on second baseman Alex Blandino, and Wyatt Mathisen had a key two-run single.

The Reds got two runs in the bottom half, but Taylor Clarke (1-0) got Eugenio Suárez to ground out to shortstop and retired Joey Votto on a fly ball to left to end it.

Cincinnati wasted a terrific performance by Tyler Mahle, who struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings. Cionel Pérez (1-2) got the loss.