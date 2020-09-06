 Skip to main content
D-backs continue long slump with another loss in San Francisco
MLB: Giants 4, D-backs 2

  • Updated

Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

SAN FRANCISCO — Donovan Solano hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Sunday.

Brandon Belt and Chadwick Tromp also went deep for the Giants, who improved to 7-2 against the Diamondbacks this season.

Solano, who got off to a scorching start at the plate this season, came in hitting just .216 over his past 12 games. But he went 3-for-3 Sunday with a double and single to go along with his third homer.

He hit the first pitch he saw from Alex Young (1-3) in the sixth for a two-run shot to left that erased a 2-1 San Francisco deficit.

Belt came off the bench to deliver a pinch-hit solo shot in the seventh to extend San Francisco’s lead to 4-2 and continue his torrid streak at the plate.

He’s hitting .491 (27 for 55) over his past 18 games.

Tromp, drawing the start behind the plate, homered in the third to cut the Giants’ deficit to 2-1.

San Francisico starter Johnny Cueto steadied himself after a shaky first inning and held the Diamondbacks to two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Both runs came in the first, including Tim Locastro’s homer to lead off the game.

Arizona advanced a runner as far as third base in just two other innings after the first.

San Francisco’s bullpen turned in terrific work in support of Cueto, as Caleb Barager (5-1), Jarlin Garcia, Tony Watson bridged the gap to Tyler Rogers, who notched the save.

San Francisco Giants’ Evan Longoria, right, throws to first base after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks’ Eduardo Escobar (5) on a Stephen Vogt’s double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ROSTER MOVES

Arizona recalled INF Wyatt Mathisen from its alternate training site and optioned RHP Artie Lewicki. It’s the first major league call-up for Mathisen, 26. … San Francisco recalled RHP Rico Garcia from its alternate training site and optioned LHP Andrew Suarez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Caleb Smith, scratched from an outing Saturday at Arizona’s alternate training site because of mid-body soreness, threw in a game Sunday instead.

Giants: LHP Drew Smyly (sprained left index finger) and RHP Jeff Samardzija (inflammation in pitching shoulder) both came out of Saturday’s simulated games feeling OK. Manager Gabe Kapler said Samardzija could be brought back as a starter or a long reliever.

UP NEXT

Zac Gallen (1-0, 1.80 ERA) starts Monday’s series finale and will look to extend his Major League record streak of 23 games to start a career with three or fewer earned runs allowed (all starts). The Giants’ Kevin Gausman (2-2, 4.43 ERA) has won two of his past three starts.

