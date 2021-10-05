D-backs do soul searching after dreadful 110-loss season

“Making up 30 games on our win total is probably going to be somewhat challenging,” Hazen said. “But I look at our roster and I think there were a number of years where guys struggled. And I think there are some things we need to tackle to get our guys to perform at a better level than what we saw this year individually.”

Lovullo's back

Lovullo will be back for a sixth season after his contract was extended through 2022.

Lovullo was the 2017 NL Manager of the Year and led the Diamondbacks to the playoffs that season but the team has been on a steady decline since. Even so, he's popular with the players and with the front office.

The 56-year-old said Monday that he's greatful for another chance to lead the team.

“I'm not an idiot, I know what happens to managers who win 52 baseball games,” Lovullo said. “I really appreciate the trust they're placing in me to continue going in the right direction with this team.”

Young core

The Diamondbacks did get some encouraging performances from young players. Marte is still just 27 and hit .318 with 14 homers this season despite missing considerable time with injuries.