D-backs drop team-record 17th straight on road as Brewers finish sweep

Arizona has lost 28 of 33. The Diamondbacks haven’t won a road game since Madison Bumgarner threw seven no-hit innings on April 25 to finish a doubleheader sweep in Atlanta.

Arizona matched its season high for strikeouts with 16 against Burnes, Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger, the Diamondbacks’ 28th game with 10 or more.

“These guys are trying,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “They’re digging in as hard as they possibly can. We’re just not having positive results. All we can do is continue to just stay on our foundation, and that’s the commitment and trust and believe that we’re going to go out there and make something good happen.”

Boxberger pitched around Carson Kelly’s infield hit leading off the ninth for his second save in as many chances. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said usual closer Josh Hader, who earned saves Thursday and Saturday, needed a day of rest that made him unavailable for this game.

Burnes (3-4) was the first Brewers pitcher to strike out at least 13 batters in a game since Freddy Peralta also had 13 strikeouts at Colorado on May 13, 2018. No Brewers pitcher had that many at hime since Wily Peralta against the Cubs on Sept. 27, 2014.