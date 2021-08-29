D-backs drop third straight in Philly to fall to 44-88

PHILADELPHIA — Freddy Galvis drove in three runs and Rafael Marchand and Travis Jankowski hit back-to-back RBI triples that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 Sunday.

Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Marchand each had two hits for the Phillies, who have won three in a row and remained 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta.

“We know what we have to do,” Galvis said. “We’re going to win some games and lose some games, but we’ve got to have short memories and turn the page to the next game.”

After the Diamondbacks closed to 5-4 in the eighth, Marchand and Jankowski tripled to give Philadelphia some needed insurance in the bottom half.

“Adding on in the eighth was really important and great to see,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

Ranger Suarez (6-4) allowed only one run in 5 1/3 innings. In six starts since leaving the closer’s role to solidify the back of the rotation, he is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 26 2/3 innings. He was effective with a slider that kept the Diamondbacks hitters off balance during his five-strikeout performance.

“I’ve been practicing that pitch in the bullpen and my flat ground,” Suarez said. “I felt comfortable with it and I used it more today.”