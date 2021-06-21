 Skip to main content
D-backs end 17-game skid with home win over Brewers
  • Updated

Arizona Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt, left, celebrates a win against the Milwaukee Brewers with Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) and Josh Reddick (22) after the final out of the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 21, 2021, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks defeated the Brewers 5-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly pitched seven effective innings, Ketel Marte had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a 17-game losing streak by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Monday night.

The win was a long time coming for Arizona, which has plunged to the bottom of the standings in the NL West and has the worst record in the majors at 21-53. It was the first win for the Diamondbacks since they beat the Mets 6-5 in 10 innings on June 1.

The 17-game skid was two shy of the longest during the wild-card era, by the Kansas City Royals in 2005.

Kelly (3-7) — the only Diamondbacks starting pitcher who has stayed reasonably healthy all season — had one of his best outings of the year. The right-hander needed just 94 pitches to navigate his seven innings, giving up one run, five hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The night didn't start well for the D-backs, who fell behind in the first inning after Milwaukee's Avisail Garcia lined a two-out RBI single through the infield.

Arizona with three runs in the second, when seven straight batters reached base on six singles and one walk. The D-backs pushed ahead 5-1 in the fourth after Josh Rojas sliced an opposite-field RBI double to left and Marte scored on a groundout.

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez, right, tags out Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith, left, who was trying to score a run during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 21, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Joakim Soria worked the ninth to end three weeks of misery for the Diamondbacks. When the last out was recorded, catcher Stephen Vogt did a little dance and a relieved group of D-backs shared smiles and handshakes.

The Diamondbacks started the season with a 15-13 record but have had a rough time for nearly two months. Even with Monday's win, they're just 6-40 since May 2. They've also got one more dubious losing streak to end: They've dropped 23 straight games on the road, the longest skid in modern-day MLB history.

Arizona's next chance to end that streak is on Friday in San Diego.

EARLY EXIT

Milwaukee starting pitcher Brett Anderson (2-5) left in the second inning because of right knee discomfort. Anderson had given up five straight hits before the injury. He gave up three earned runs over 1 1/3 innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Brewers: RHP Zack Godley was designated for assignment after making two appearances. He gave up six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings. RHP Jake Cousins' contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville.

Diamondbacks: Placed RHP Matt Peacock on the bereavement list. RHP Humberto Castellanos was recalled from Triple-A Reno to take his place.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: INF Eduardo Escobar has a strain in his right quadriceps and didn't start on Monday. Manager Torey Lovullo said he was available off the bench. ... C Carson Kelly (fractured right wrist) will head to the team's training site in Scottsdale to begin treatment. Lovullo said there was no timetable for his return. ... LHP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder inflammation) threw a 20-pitch bullpen on Monday. ... RHP J.B. Bukaskas (elbow strain) and RHP Taylor Widener (groin strain) will throw batting practice on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks will send RHP Zac Gallen (1-2, 3.99 ERA) to the mound to face Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (6-2, 2.28) on Tuesday night. It is Gallen's second start since returning from the injured list with a strained elbow.

Tuesday

Who: Brewers at D-backs

When: 6:40 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

