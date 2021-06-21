D-backs end 17-game skid with home win over Brewers

PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly pitched seven effective innings, Ketel Marte had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a 17-game losing streak by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Monday night.

The win was a long time coming for Arizona, which has plunged to the bottom of the standings in the NL West and has the worst record in the majors at 21-53. It was the first win for the Diamondbacks since they beat the Mets 6-5 in 10 innings on June 1.

The 17-game skid was two shy of the longest during the wild-card era, by the Kansas City Royals in 2005.

Kelly (3-7) — the only Diamondbacks starting pitcher who has stayed reasonably healthy all season — had one of his best outings of the year. The right-hander needed just 94 pitches to navigate his seven innings, giving up one run, five hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The night didn't start well for the D-backs, who fell behind in the first inning after Milwaukee's Avisail Garcia lined a two-out RBI single through the infield.

Arizona with three runs in the second, when seven straight batters reached base on six singles and one walk. The D-backs pushed ahead 5-1 in the fourth after Josh Rojas sliced an opposite-field RBI double to left and Marte scored on a groundout.