D-backs end dismal, 110-loss season with walk-off win

PHOENIX — Arizona’s 2021 baseball season was a stunner for a lot of the wrong reasons.

Josh VanMeter’s game-winning homer on Sunday provided the Diamondbacks with a rare happy surprise.

VanMeter’s solo shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth gave the Diamondbacks a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies in the season finale for both teams.

The second baseman was met at home plate by a mob of teammates and a few minutes later he was shaking water from his hair after they dumped a cooler full of water on him during his on-field postgame interview.

“That’s awesome,” D-backs right fielder Kole Calhoun said. “What a cool baseball moment.”

Said VanMeter: “It’s kind of what everyone dreams about.”

It was an unexpected joyful ending to a downright brutal season for the Diamondbacks, who finished with a 52-110 record, which was tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the worst in the majors. The Rockies finished 74-87.

The Diamondbacks avoided tying a franchise record for most losses in a season. Arizona lost 111 games in 2004, three years after its only World Series title.