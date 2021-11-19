D-backs excited to add Brent Strom as pitching coach

Retirement, he said, was an option. He sounded as if he wondered if the stress involved in a high-intensity baseball season was good for his health. He asked around about what life might be like without baseball.

“Fifty percent said (retirement is) great,” Strom said. “And 50% said it sucks. So they really gave me no answer.”

A couple of days at home after the season made him realize he would miss it — and he said he was excited to hear from the Diamondbacks, in no small part because they play just two hours away from his home in Tucson.

“Everything about him was appealing, to be honest with you,” Lovullo said. “He checked every box for me when I was wondering if he would be available.”

Strom said the Diamondbacks were the only club that called him about a major league pitching coach job. Others reached out, he said, about “consultant-type work.”

Strom, who said he already met with club personnel to discuss the starting rotation and will do the same on Friday to talk about the bullpen, already has ideas about what can be done to improve. He said he looked at the numbers Diamondbacks pitchers compiled this year and found some of them “disturbing.” He shared one example with reporters.