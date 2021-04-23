D-backs' four-game winning streak snapped in Atlanta

How they scored

Braves second. Ozzie Albies doubles to left field. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Guillermo Heredia grounds out to shallow infield, Asdrubal Cabrera to Wyatt Mathisen. Austin Riley homers to center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Alex Jackson called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Braves fourth. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Guillermo Heredia doubles to deep left field. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Alex Jackson is intentionally walked. Huascar Ynoa singles to left field. Alex Jackson to second. Guillermo Heredia scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Huascar Ynoa out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks fifth. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. Eduardo Escobar lines out to left field to Marcell Ozuna. Carson Kelly homers to left field. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging. Luke Weaver flies out to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr..

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Diamondbacks 2.

Braves fifth. Freddie Freeman flies out to left center field to David Peralta. Marcell Ozuna walks. Ozzie Albies grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Wyatt Mathisen. Marcell Ozuna to second. Dansby Swanson triples to deep left center field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Guillermo Heredia grounds out to third base, Asdrubal Cabrera to Wyatt Mathisen.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 4, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks seventh. David Peralta singles to left field. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. David Peralta to second. Eduardo Escobar reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Asdrubal Cabrera out at second. David Peralta to third. Carson Kelly lines out to right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Josh Rojas doubles. Eduardo Escobar to third. David Peralta scores. Andrew Young pinch-hitting for J.B. Bukauskas. Andrew Young strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 4, Diamondbacks 3.

Braves seventh. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Marcell Ozuna pops out to shallow infield to Josh Rojas. Ozzie Albies homers. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shortstop, Josh Rojas to Wyatt Mathisen.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Diamondbacks eighth. Pavin Smith doubles to deep left center field. Kole Calhoun grounds out to shallow right field, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman. Pavin Smith to third. Wyatt Mathisen walks. Pavin Smith scores. David Peralta flies out to left center field to Guillermo Heredia. Asdrubal Cabrera reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Wyatt Mathisen out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4.