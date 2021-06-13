D-backs' losing streak hits 10 as Angels finish sweep with rout

Sandoval helped himself at the plate in the second inning, getting his first big league hit when he faked a bunt, pulled the bat back and then slapped a bouncing single over the a charging defense.

The 30-year-old Stassi continued his breakout season. This is the ninth straight year he's been in the big leagues, but he's only once had more than 100 at-bats in a season.

These days, he's a key contributor in the middle of the Angels' order, batting .339 with five homers. It's a big reason Los Angeles has been able to rise in the standings without star Mike Trout, who has missed multiple weeks with a strained right calf.

Arizona is on its second double-digit losing streak this season after a 13-game skid from May 16-29. The D-backs are just 2-24 since May 16.

Serpientes

The Diamondbacks might not be playing good baseball these days, but they did unveil some slick new jerseys on Sunday.

The sand-colored jerseys say “Serpientes” — which is the Spanish translation for snakes — with the capital “S” doubling as a snake that winds across the uniform. The Diamondbacks will debut the jerseys on Friday against the Dodgers.

The jerseys are part of the Nike MLB City Connect Series.