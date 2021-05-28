D-backs' losing streak hits 12 as Cardinals again win in Phoenix

The Diamondbacks trailed 7-3 entering the eighth but pulled within 7-5 on Eduardo Escobar's bases-loaded single that scored Tim Locastro and Marte.

Arizona's Madison Bumgarner (4-5) struggled from the outset, walking the first two batters and giving up four runs in the first. He made it just four innings, giving up seven runs, including six earned on five hits and four walks. He struck out four.

The Diamondbacks have lost 21 of their past 24 games dating to May 4.

Bumgarner had a good stretch of outings from mid-April to mid-May, giving the D-backs hope that the four-time All-Star would have big bounce-back season after a tough 2020. But the left hander has given up 13 earned runs over his past 14 innings and his ERA has slowly climbed to 5.15.

Arizona scored a run in each of the first three innings, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Cardinals. Pavin Smith had a double and triple. Josh Reddick had three hits, including a double.

TRAINER'S ROOM