D-backs' losing streak hits 12 as Cardinals again win in Phoenix
Cardinals 8, D-backs 6

Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro fouls off a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX — Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer for the second straight night, Nolan Arenado added a solo shot and the St. Louis Cardinals won 8-6 Friday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 12 straight games.

Arizona trailed 8-5 entering the ninth but loaded the bases with one out. Ketel Marte pushed home a run with an RBI groundout, but Daniel Ponce de Leon got Josh Rojas to ground out on a slow roller to end the game.

The Cardinals never trailed, jumping to a 4-0 lead in the first. Paul Goldschmidt had a sacrifice fly, Yadier Molina added an RBI double and O’Neill’s homer easily cleared the left field wall.

O'Neill has homered in his first two games since returning from the 10-day injured list because of fracture in his left middle finger that kept him out of the lineup for nearly two weeks. Even with the missed time, he has 10 homers this year.

Arenado added a solo homer in the third that just cleared David Peralta's glove over the left field fence. It was the third baseman's 11th homer of the season and pushed the St. Louis lead to 5-2.

Jake Woodford (1-0) earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while striking out six. Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo gave up three runs over 4 1/3 innings. He walked six, gave up five hits and struck out three.

The Diamondbacks trailed 7-3 entering the eighth but pulled within 7-5 on Eduardo Escobar's bases-loaded single that scored Tim Locastro and Marte.

St. Louis Cardinals' Lane Thomas (35) leaps to avoid a ground ball single on his way to third base as Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar, left, watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona's Madison Bumgarner (4-5) struggled from the outset, walking the first two batters and giving up four runs in the first. He made it just four innings, giving up seven runs, including six earned on five hits and four walks. He struck out four.

The Diamondbacks have lost 21 of their past 24 games dating to May 4.

Bumgarner had a good stretch of outings from mid-April to mid-May, giving the D-backs hope that the four-time All-Star would have big bounce-back season after a tough 2020. But the left hander has given up 13 earned runs over his past 14 innings and his ERA has slowly climbed to 5.15.

Arizona scored a run in each of the first three innings, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Cardinals. Pavin Smith had a double and triple. Josh Reddick had three hits, including a double.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm strain) won't throw for the next four to six weeks while he rests his arm. Manager Mike Shildt said there is no structural damage in Mikolas' elbow and the team is hopeful he'll be able to return this season. Mikolas was hurt on May 22 in his first start of the season against the Cubs.

Diamondbacks: 1B Christian Walker (strained oblique) hit a homer and had three RBIs on Thursday night for Triple-A Reno. Manager Torey Lovullo said Walker is nearing a return to the big leagues.

UP NEXT

Arizona sends RHP Seth Frankoff (0-1, 7.27 ERA) to the mound on Saturday night. He'll face Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (2-4, 3.95). Frankoff will be making his third career MLB start and will be facing the Cardinals for the first time.

Saturday

Who: Cardinals at D-backs

When: 7 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

Radio: 1490-AM

How they scored

Cardinals first. Tommy Edman walks. Dylan Carlson walks. Paul Goldschmidt out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Tim Locastro. Tommy Edman scores. Nolan Arenado lines out to deep center field to Tim Locastro. Yadier Molina doubles to left field. Dylan Carlson scores. Tyler O'Neill homers to left field. Yadier Molina scores. Edmundo Sosa lines out to right center field to Josh Reddick.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas walks. Carson Kelly flies out to deep left center field to Tyler O'Neill. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt. Josh Rojas to second. David Peralta singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Josh Rojas scores. Pavin Smith walks. Josh Reddick grounds out to shallow infield, Johan Oviedo to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks second. Nick Ahmed walks. Tim Locastro reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nick Ahmed to second. Fielding error by Tommy Edman. Madison Bumgarner strikes out swinging. Josh Rojas singles to right center field. Tim Locastro to second. Nick Ahmed to third. Carson Kelly out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Lane Thomas. Tim Locastro to third. Nick Ahmed scores. Eduardo Escobar flies out to shallow center field to Dylan Carlson.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 2.

Cardinals third. Paul Goldschmidt flies out to center field to Tim Locastro. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Yadier Molina strikes out swinging. Tyler O'Neill called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks third. David Peralta walks. Pavin Smith walks. David Peralta to second. Josh Reddick singles to second base. Pavin Smith to second. David Peralta scores. Nick Ahmed strikes out swinging. Tim Locastro grounds out to third base. Pavin Smith out at third.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Cardinals fourth. Edmundo Sosa grounds out to shallow left field, Nick Ahmed to Pavin Smith. Lane Thomas walks. Johan Oviedo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Lane Thomas to second. Throwing error by Carson Kelly. Tommy Edman singles to left field. Johan Oviedo to second. Lane Thomas scores. Dylan Carlson doubles to deep right center field. Tommy Edman to third. Johan Oviedo scores. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging. Nolan Arenado lines out to right field to Josh Reddick.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cardinals 7, Diamondbacks 3.

Diamondbacks eighth. Nick Ahmed lines out to shallow left field to Edmundo Sosa. Tim Locastro doubles to left field. Ketel Marte pinch-hitting for Ryan Buchter. Ketel Marte singles to shallow infield. Tim Locastro to third. Josh Rojas walks. Ketel Marte to second. Carson Kelly strikes out swinging. Eduardo Escobar singles to right field. Josh Rojas to third. Ketel Marte scores. Tim Locastro scores. David Peralta strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cardinals 7, Diamondbacks 5.

Cardinals ninth. Dylan Carlson lines out to center field to Ketel Marte. Paul Goldschmidt reaches on error to second base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Josh Rojas. Nolan Arenado out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Tim Locastro. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Yadier Molina flies out to left field to Tim Locastro.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Cardinals 8, Diamondbacks 5.

Diamondbacks ninth. Pavin Smith strikes out swinging. Josh Reddick doubles to left field. Nick Ahmed singles to shallow left field. Josh Reddick to third. Tim Locastro hit by pitch. Nick Ahmed to second. Ketel Marte grounds out to shallow right field, Paul Goldschmidt to Daniel Ponce de Leon. Tim Locastro to second. Nick Ahmed to third. Josh Reddick scores. Josh Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Edmundo Sosa to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 8, Diamondbacks 6.

