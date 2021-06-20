 Skip to main content
D-backs' losing streak hits 17 as late rally falls short
  • Updated

Arizona's Stephen Vogt, left, hits a single by beating Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols to the base in the eighth inning Sunday.

 Rick Scuteri

PHOENIX — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and passed Mel Ott for 14th on the career runs list, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended the Arizona Diamondbacks’ losing streak to 17 games with a 9-8 victory Sunday.

Arizona trailed 9-2 before closing with six runs in the eighth, when Josh Reddick, Christian Walker and Ketel Marte had run-scoring hits before Josh Rojas’ inning-ending groundout against Victor Gonzalez stranded runners at the corners.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances.

Arizona is approached the longest losing streak of the wild card era, 19 games by the Kansas City Royals in July and August in 2005. The Diamondbacks are a major league-worst 20-53 heading into a three-game home series against Milwaukee. Then they go to San Diego, trying to stop a major league record road losing streak that has stretched to 23.

Arizona is on the longest losing streak in team history, eclipsing a 13-game skid earlier this season, and has lost 30 of 32 overall and 40 of 45 since starting the season 15-13.

Pujols’ 673rd home run put Los Angeles ahead 4-0 against Alex Young (2-5) and raised his total to 1,860 runs, one more than Ott from 1926-47 for the New York Giants. Next up is Tris Speaker with 1,882.

The 41-year-old Pujols has 11 home runs this season and trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the career list.

Garrett Cleavinger (2-3) got four outs in relief of Tony Gonsolin, who gave up one run and three hits in 3 2/3 innings in his third start after a stint on the injured list caused by right shoulder inflammation.

Los Angeles played in front of a crowd of 31,661 that featured many loud Dodgers fans. Los Angeles has won six in a row and 10 of 12.

A.J,. Pollock had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs.

Monday

Who: Brewers at D-backs

When: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

Radio: 1490-AM

