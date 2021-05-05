 Skip to main content
D-backs' offense silent in shutout loss in Miami
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson hits a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Miami. The Marlins won 8-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

MIAMI — Adam Duvall hit his fifth home run and finished with four RBIs, Miguel Rojas scored three times and five Miami pitchers scattered five hits to lead the Marlins over the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0 on Wednesday night.

Duvall connected for a three-run homer in a four-run second off Luke Weaver (1-3), Duvall’s first home run in 19 games.

Rojas was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for Miami, which remained under .500 at 13-16 but is the only team in the NL East to have outscored opponents. Of the Marlins' plus-18 differential, 14 was in the two games of this series, which began with 9-3 victory.

Jordan Holloway (1-0), the second Marlins pitcher in a bullpen game, allowed two hits and struck out three in three innings. Ross Detwiler opened by striking out the side in the first and retired all six batters he faced.

Weaver was tagged for six runs and six hits in four innings.

Nick Ahmed had two hits and reached base three times. Arizona had homered in 15 straight games, the longest streak in the majors this season.

Anthony Bender made his major league debut for the Marlins in the eighth, one day the contract of the 26-year-old right-hanedr was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville. Bender had never appeared in a game above the Double-A level before Wednesday and spent last season with the independent Milwaukee Milkmen.

He struck out two and allowed one hit.

“It’s been quite the adventure and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Bender said. “You know, it just makes it that much more special. This is what you wait for once you sign and get drafted.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly, who went on the injured list Tuesday for reasons the team did not disclose, is expected to make his next start in New York against the Mets on Saturday or Sunday. Kelly is 2-2 with a 5.79 ERA this season.

HR MEANS WIN

The Marlins improved to 11-6 in games when they hit at least one home run. They’re 2-10 when they don’t homer. Miami has hit at least one home run in 10 of its last 11 games; the last time it had a stretch like that was when it homered in 12 of the final 13 contests of the 2019 season.

SHUTOUTS

Arizona was shut out for the fourth time this season, all on the road. It was Miami’s fourth shutout of 2021.

UP NEXT

Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner (3-2, 5.58) goes against Miami RHP Pablo López (0-2, 2.34) in the series finale. Bumgarner was 0-2 with an 11.20 ERA and opponents were hitting .367 off him in his first three starts of 2021; in the three starts since, he’s 3-0 with an 1.06 ERA and batters have hit .107.

Thursday

Who: D-backs at Marlins

When: 3:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

Radio: 1490-AM

How they scored

Marlins first. Miguel Rojas walks. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Corey Dickerson singles to shallow left field. Miguel Rojas to second. Adam Duvall lines out to deep center field to Tim Locastro. Brian Anderson singles to shallow center field. Corey Dickerson to third. Miguel Rojas scores. Isan Diaz singles to center field. Brian Anderson to third. Corey Dickerson scores. Lewis Brinson called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Marlins second. Sandy Leon pops out to Stephen Vogt. Jose Devers pinch-hitting for Ross Detwiler. Jose Devers singles to right field. Miguel Rojas triples to deep center field. Jose Devers scores. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Corey Dickerson walks. Adam Duvall homers to left field. Corey Dickerson scores. Miguel Rojas scores. Brian Anderson grounds out to second base, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 6, Diamondbacks 0.

Marlins seventh. Magneuris Sierra pinch-hitting for John Curtiss. Magneuris Sierra singles to shallow left field. Miguel Rojas doubles to center field. Magneuris Sierra scores. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Corey Dickerson grounds out to second base, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker. Miguel Rojas to third. Adam Duvall singles to left field. Miguel Rojas scores. Brian Anderson flies out to center field to Tim Locastro.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 8, Diamondbacks 0.

