D-backs' offense silent in shutout loss in Miami

He struck out two and allowed one hit.

“It’s been quite the adventure and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Bender said. “You know, it just makes it that much more special. This is what you wait for once you sign and get drafted.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly, who went on the injured list Tuesday for reasons the team did not disclose, is expected to make his next start in New York against the Mets on Saturday or Sunday. Kelly is 2-2 with a 5.79 ERA this season.

HR MEANS WIN

The Marlins improved to 11-6 in games when they hit at least one home run. They’re 2-10 when they don’t homer. Miami has hit at least one home run in 10 of its last 11 games; the last time it had a stretch like that was when it homered in 12 of the final 13 contests of the 2019 season.

SHUTOUTS

Arizona was shut out for the fourth time this season, all on the road. It was Miami’s fourth shutout of 2021.

UP NEXT

Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner (3-2, 5.58) goes against Miami RHP Pablo López (0-2, 2.34) in the series finale. Bumgarner was 0-2 with an 11.20 ERA and opponents were hitting .367 off him in his first three starts of 2021; in the three starts since, he’s 3-0 with an 1.06 ERA and batters have hit .107.