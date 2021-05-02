D-backs score four times in eighth to beat Rockies

PHOENIX — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The game was tied at 4 when Josh VanMeter led off the D-backs' eighth with a walk. David Peralta singled with one out and Vogt followed with a drive down the right-field line that rattled around the corner, which allowed both runners to score easily.

Rojas and Varsho added with run-scoring doubles and the once tight game was suddenly a comfortable win. The D-backs improved to 15-13 and have won 10 of 13 games since a 5-10 start to the season.

“That’s just the bend don’t break resilient attitude these guys have," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "They’ve been doing it all year long.”

Arizona took three of four games from Colorado, which fell to 10-18. Vogt's triple was the 500th hit of his career.

The veteran catcher said his 500th hit was a special moment, even if it isn't a huge number. Vogt was always a longshot to be a big leaguer after playing in college at an NAIA school before getting drafted in the 12th round in 2007. He didn't play his first MLB game until he was 27 but grew into a two-time All-Star with the Oakland A's before eventually coming to Arizona.