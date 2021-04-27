D-backs shut down Padres to move above .500

How they scored

Diamondbacks second. David Peralta flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Carson Kelly singles to right center field. Eduardo Escobar flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Nick Ahmed singles to right field. Carson Kelly to second. Nick Heath reaches on error to left center field, advances to 3rd. Nick Ahmed scores. Carson Kelly scores. Fielding error by Trent Grisham. Merrill Kelly strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Padres 0.

Padres sixth. Fernando Tatis Jr. doubles to shallow right field. Trent Grisham flies out to deep right center field to Kole Calhoun. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Manny Machado grounds out to third base, Asdrubal Cabrera to Pavin Smith. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Eric Hosmer singles to center field. Wil Myers strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Padres 1.

Diamondbacks sixth. Kole Calhoun singles to left center field. Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out on a foul tip. David Peralta singles to left field. Josh Rojas scores. Carson Kelly homers to left field. David Peralta scores. Eduardo Escobar called out on strikes. Nick Ahmed grounds out to shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Eric Hosmer.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Padres 1.