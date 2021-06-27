D-backs squander lead, lose game and series to Padres in San Diego

An error by Tatis at shortstop contributed to a three-run rally in the top of the seventh that gave Arizona a 4-2 lead against reliever Tim Hill (5-3). Hill loaded the bases with no outs before pinch-hitter Eduardo Escobar hit an RBI grounder to tie it. Tatis tried for a force at second but threw it away and the go-ahead run scored. Asdrubal Cabrera hit a sacrifice fly.

The Padres took a 2-0 lead against Zac Gellen just three batters into the bottom of the first. Pham homered to straightaway center on Gallen’s third pitch before Grisham doubled and scored on Cronenworth’s single.

San Diego ace Yu Darvish held Arizona to one run and six hits in six innings while striking out seven and walking one. Gallen allowed two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings, struck out three and walked three.

The D-backs are an MLB-worst 22-57 overall this season, and are just 10-33 on the road.

Inside pitch

A USA Today report said that the White Sox are close to trading for D-backs second baseman Escobar, 32, who went 0 for 2 Sunday and has 17 homers and 52 RBIs this year.