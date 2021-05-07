D-backs squander lead, lose to Mets in 10 innings in New York

Shortly after Lindor’s second homer as a Met, billionaire owner Steve Cohen tweeted: “That was BIG”.

Mazeika softly hit a 2-2 pitch from Stefan Crichton (0-1) to the first base-side of the mound to score Alonso, who dived head-first across the plate.

Before his homer, Lindor heard boos when he flied out in the fifth with a runner on first. Lindor went 2 for 5 and produced his second multi-hit game as a Met. His other was April 14 against Philadelphia.

Aaron Loup (1-0) tossed a scoreless 10th for the win.

Conforto and Jonathan Villar hit RBI singles off Arizona starter Zac Gallen as the Mets moved over the .500 mark at 14-13 for the first time since April 25 in their first home game since hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater were fired Monday.

The Diamondbacks lost their fourth straight after taking a 4-0 lead by scoring all their runs without a hit. Arizona hit 10 singles but went 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13.

Tim Locastro drove in a run by getting hit on the foot to start a three-run second inning off David Peterson. Carson Kelly and Christian Walker drew bases-loaded walks to make it 3-0 and chase Peterson.