D-backs squander lead, lose to Mets in 10 innings in New York

  Updated

New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates after scoring the game-winning run against Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly (18) in the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning after an apparently heated exchange with teammate Jeff McNeil in the dugout tunnel, and the New York Mets rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Friday night.

New York walked off with a victory when designated runner Pete Alonso scored on pinch-hitter Patrick Mazeika's fielder's choice.

A day after snapping an 0-for-26 slide with a ninth-inning single in St. Louis, Lindor produced his biggest moment since signing a $341 million, 10-year deal with the Mets. He tied the game by hitting a 2-2 changeup from left-hander Caleb Smith.

The blast came a half-inning after shortstop Lindor and second baseman McNeil combined to misplay a popup. After the top of the seventh, Mets players rushed into the tunnel adjacent to their dugout to address some sort of commotion.

Lindor acknowledged after the game that he and McNeil were having a disagreement — he claimed the pair saw a rat in the tunnel, and he was objecting to McNeil's suggestion that it was a raccoon.

After rounding the bases on his homer, Lindor exchanged fist bumps with Tomas Nido, who drew a walk to start the inning, and Michael Conforto, who was waiting in the on-deck circle. Conforto was among the first who flew toward the tunnel during the exchange.

Shortly after Lindor’s second homer as a Met, billionaire owner Steve Cohen tweeted: “That was BIG”.

Mazeika softly hit a 2-2 pitch from Stefan Crichton (0-1) to the first base-side of the mound to score Alonso, who dived head-first across the plate.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) beats a wide throw to Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed (13) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in New York, advancing on a groudout. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Before his homer, Lindor heard boos when he flied out in the fifth with a runner on first. Lindor went 2 for 5 and produced his second multi-hit game as a Met. His other was April 14 against Philadelphia.

Aaron Loup (1-0) tossed a scoreless 10th for the win.

Conforto and Jonathan Villar hit RBI singles off Arizona starter Zac Gallen as the Mets moved over the .500 mark at 14-13 for the first time since April 25 in their first home game since hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater were fired Monday.

The Diamondbacks lost their fourth straight after taking a 4-0 lead by scoring all their runs without a hit. Arizona hit 10 singles but went 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13.

Tim Locastro drove in a run by getting hit on the foot to start a three-run second inning off David Peterson. Carson Kelly and Christian Walker drew bases-loaded walks to make it 3-0 and chase Peterson.

Gallen reached twice by drawing Arizona’s first walk of its two-out rally and then beat out a double play grounder in the third that scored former Mets player Asdrubal Cabrera.

Gallen allowed a run on three hits in six innings. He struck out five, walked four and dodged significant trouble each inning on a 56-degree night in a game where he made 15 pickoff throws to first base.

Peterson allowed three runs and three hits in a career-low 1 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly was activated off the injured list and will start Saturday. Kelly was placed on the injured list Tuesday and said he was in the COVID-19 protocol.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right lat inflammation) played catch and threw a side session that manager Luis Rojas said went well. The Mets will assess how deGrom feels Saturday before deciding if he will start Sunday. ... IF Luis Guillorme (strained right oblique) felt pain while swinging and will not be activated Sunday when he is eligible. ... RHP Matt Allan, New York’s top pitching prospect, will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in the next few weeks. A third-round pick in 2019, Allan threw 10 1/3 innings in six appearances two years ago while splitting time in the Gulf Coast League and defunct New York-Penn League.

UP NEXT

RHP Merrill Kelly (2-2, 5.79) starts for Arizona after being activated off the injured list Friday. The Mets did not announce a starter for Saturday.

Up next

Who: D-backs at Mets

When: 4 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

Radio: 1490-AM

How they scored

Diamondbacks second. Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out swinging. Pavin Smith singles to right field. Nick Ahmed strikes out swinging. Josh Rojas singles to right field. Pavin Smith to second. Zac Gallen walks. Josh Rojas to second. Pavin Smith to third. Tim Locastro hit by pitch. Zac Gallen to second. Josh Rojas to third. Pavin Smith scores. Carson Kelly walks. Tim Locastro to second. Zac Gallen to third. Josh Rojas scores. Christian Walker walks. Carson Kelly to second. Tim Locastro to third. Zac Gallen scores. Eduardo Escobar pops out to James McCann.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Mets 0.

Diamondbacks third. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to right field. Pavin Smith lines out to left field to Dominic Smith. Nick Ahmed singles to center field. Asdrubal Cabrera to second. Josh Rojas singles to right field. Nick Ahmed to second. Asdrubal Cabrera to third. Zac Gallen reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Josh Rojas out at second. Nick Ahmed to third. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Tim Locastro reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Zac Gallen out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Mets 0.

Mets third. Robert Gsellman called out on strikes. Jeff McNeil lines out to center field to Tim Locastro. Francisco Lindor singles to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Asdrubal Cabrera. Michael Conforto singles to center field. Francisco Lindor scores. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Mets 1.

Mets sixth. Pete Alonso walks. Dominic Smith grounds out to first base to Christian Walker. Pete Alonso to second. Kevin Pillar pops out to Asdrubal Cabrera. Jonathan Villar singles to center field. Pete Alonso scores. Albert Almora Jr. pinch-hitting for Tommy Hunter. Albert Almora Jr. lines out to right field to Pavin Smith.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Mets 2.

Mets seventh. Tomas Nido walks. Jeff McNeil lines out to shallow infield, Caleb Smith to Christian Walker. Tomas Nido to second. Francisco Lindor homers to left field. Tomas Nido scores. Michael Conforto strikes out swinging. Pete Alonso walks. Dominic Smith lines out to left field to Josh Rojas.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Mets 4.

Mets 10th. Dominic Smith is intentionally walked. Kevin Pillar flies out to deep right field to Pavin Smith. Pete Alonso to third. Jonathan Villar is intentionally walked. Dominic Smith to second. Patrick Mazeika pinch-hitting for Aaron Loup. Patrick Mazeika reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jonathan Villar to second. Dominic Smith to third. Pete Alonso scores.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4.

