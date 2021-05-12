D-backs struggle vs. Marlins rookie in loss to Miami

PHOENIX — Cody Poteet won his major league debut, Jesús Aguilar homered for a third straight game and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old Poteet (1-0) gave up a run in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth but was otherwise solid. He lasted five innings and the right-hander allowed just four hits, struck out six and didn't walk anyone.

Aguilar pushed the Marlins to a 2-0 lead in the first when he turned on Matt Peacock's 93 mph fastball and launched the ball down the left-field line. It clanged off the foul pole about two-thirds of the way up.

Aguilar was an All-Star in 2018 when he hit a career-high 35 homers, but struggled in 2019. He bounced back with eight homers in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and already has nine long balls through 34 games this year. His 31 RBIs lead the National League.

Miami's Adam Duvall and Jon Berti both had two hits. Sandy Leon hit a solo homer in the second.

Peacock (1-1) took the loss after giving up three runs, two earned, over five innings. It was the right-hander's first career start, which was needed because scheduled starter Zac Gallen was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.