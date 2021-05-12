 Skip to main content
D-backs struggle vs. Marlins rookie in loss to Miami

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed throws to first base to get Miami Marlins' Isan Diaz out during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX — Cody Poteet won his major league debut, Jesús Aguilar homered for a third straight game and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old Poteet (1-0) gave up a run in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth but was otherwise solid. He lasted five innings and the right-hander allowed just four hits, struck out six and didn't walk anyone.

Aguilar pushed the Marlins to a 2-0 lead in the first when he turned on Matt Peacock's 93 mph fastball and launched the ball down the left-field line. It clanged off the foul pole about two-thirds of the way up.

Aguilar was an All-Star in 2018 when he hit a career-high 35 homers, but struggled in 2019. He bounced back with eight homers in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and already has nine long balls through 34 games this year. His 31 RBIs lead the National League.

Miami's Adam Duvall and Jon Berti both had two hits. Sandy Leon hit a solo homer in the second.

Peacock (1-1) took the loss after giving up three runs, two earned, over five innings. It was the right-hander's first career start, which was needed because scheduled starter Zac Gallen was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.

The Marlins wrapped up the game with four scoreless innings from their bullpen that included stints from Richard Bleier, Anthony Bass and Dylan Floro.

Yimi García pitched the ninth for his sixth save. For the final two outs, Aguilar made a leaping catch of Eduardo Escobar's line drive and stepped on first to double off Tim Locastro.

Poteet was the sixth Marlins player to make his major league debut this season.

MAKE THEM COUNT

Arizona's Andrew Young has four hits this season and all of them are homers. His solo shot as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning Wednesday cut the Marlins' lead to 3-2.

There are only five players since 1974 who have matched that feat to start a season. The only one to beat it is Rob Deer, who had five homers for his first five hits while playing for the Tigers in 1992.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 2B Isan Díaz was taken out of the game “as a precaution because he was feeling unwell and fatigued.” The team added that Díaz was cleared by a physician after he left the game.

Diamondbacks: Put 1B Christian Walker (sore oblique) and Gallen (strained elbow) on the 10-day injured list. Arizona called up RHP Seth Frankoff and Young to take their places on the active roster.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their four-game series Thursday. The Diamondbacks will send RHP Merrill Kelly (2-3, 5.40 ERA) to the mound vs. LHP Trevor Rogers (4-2, 1.89).

Thursday

Who: Marlins at D-backs

When: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Plus

Radio: 1490-AM

How they scored

Marlins first. Miguel Rojas reaches on error. Fielding error by Josh Rojas. Jesus Aguilar homers to left field. Miguel Rojas scores. Corey Dickerson flies out to shallow left field to David Peralta. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Jon Berti singles to shallow right field. Isan Diaz grounds out to second base, Nick Ahmed to Asdrubal Cabrera.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks first. Pavin Smith flies out to deep right field to Adam Duvall. Josh Rojas singles to shallow infield. Asdrubal Cabrera flies out to deep center field to Magneuris Sierra. Josh Rojas to third. David Peralta doubles to shallow left field. Josh Rojas scores. Stephen Vogt strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Diamondbacks 1.

Marlins second. Sandy Leon homers to center field. Magneuris Sierra grounds out to shallow right field, Josh Rojas to Asdrubal Cabrera. Cody Poteet strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Peacock to Asdrubal Cabrera.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks fifth. Nick Ahmed called out on strikes. Daulton Varsho grounds out to shallow right field, Jon Berti to Jesus Aguilar. Andrew Young pinch-hitting for Matt Peacock. Andrew Young homers to left field. Pavin Smith flies out to deep right field to Adam Duvall.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2.

