Daulton Varsho just misses cycle as D-backs avoid sweep in Denver

“It seemed bad all around and just didn’t feel good about my rhythm, didn’t feel good about my grip,” Gray said. “There were just so many things. I knew it was going to be a battle but I’m sick of battling.”

Gray kept Colorado close before he couldn’t find the strike zone in the sixth inning, and the Diamondbacks took advantage without getting a hit.

Gray walked Josh VanMeter and Drew Ellis with one out before being relieved by Lucas Gilbreath, who walked two more to drive in a run. Robert Stephenson brought home another run with the fifth base on balls of the inning to make it 5-1.

“I think the walk to Ellis was a backbreaker for sure,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Christian Walker hit a solo homer in the seventh, his sixth of the season. Varsho tripled in the ninth to drive in another run.

The Rockies led 1-0 on Ryan McMahon’s RBI double in the first but Arizona strung together four straight hits in the second to take the lead. McMahon also had a run-scoring single in the two-run eighth.

VanMeter singled, Ellis doubled and Varsho hit his second home run of the series and eighth of the year to put Arizona ahead 3-1 in the second.