PHOENIX — Pittsburgh's bullpen wasted a strong start by All-Star Mitch Keller by giving up a late run and a walk-off hit Saturday night.

Given a second chance less than 24 hours later, seven Pirates took turns shutting down the dangerous Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ji Man Choi hit a two-run homer, Pittsburgh's bullpen combined on a four-hitter and the Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

“It’s always nice to have a second chance the following day to redeem yourself,” said Pirates reliever Colin Holderman, who allowed a hit in the eighth inning after giving up the tying homer on Saturday.

Choi homered off Zach Davies (1-5) in the second inning, and the Pirates bullpen took turns shutting down the D-backs a day after giving up a late lead in a 3-2 loss to Arizona.

Osvaldo Bido (1-1) allowed a hit in 1⅓ innings for his first big league win, and Jared Triolo hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning for a two-run lead. All-Star closer David Bednar worked around a walk in the ninth inning for his 17th save in 18 chances after giving up the winning hit the night before.

“We played a really good game against one of the better teams in baseball and I’m proud of the way our group finished in this road trip going in the All-Star break,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “They did a really nice job."

Alek Thomas homered for the second straight game for the Diamondbacks, who failed to score a runner from third three times. Arizona has lost five of seven but still heads into the All-Star break tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West at 52-39.

“Probably a little more of a frustration day for me,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We had some opportunities to score some runs. We didn't.”

Davies gave up four runs on two homers in a no-decision against the New York Mets in his last start.

The long ball hurt him again on Sunday when Choi hit his third homer of the season out to center. Jack Suwinski put the Pirates up 3-2 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Davies allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 5 1/2 innings.

“Zach, for me, was very good, but their designated hitter clipped him for a two-run homer that kind of changed the momentum of the game,” Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks flashed their speed to score a run off Carmen Mlodzinski in the first inning.

Geraldo Perdomo initiated a double steal by breaking from second early and scored when Pirates catcher Austin Hedges threw the ball into center, trying to get the trail runner.

Thomas provided a dose of power in the third inning, lining a solo homer to right to tie the game at 2, but the Diamondbacks didn't put up much of a fight the rest of the way.

Santana's scoop

The Diamondbacks put a lot of pressure on teams with their speed, particularly All-Star Corbin Carroll.

Knowing Carroll's speed, Pirates shortstop Tucupita Marcano hurried a throw in the eighth inning with a runner on third base. His throw was a short hopper, but first baseman Carlos Santana scooped up the ball to get the out and save a run.

“Santana has played first about as well as anybody in the game the first half of the season,” Shelton said. “It doesn't get sped up (for him). It shows you how much pressure they put on you because Carroll can run, but Carlos is a veteran and handled himself that way.”

D-backs moves

Arizona recalled RHP Carlos Vargas from Triple-A Reno to take the roster spot of LHP Tyler Gilbert, who was placed on the paternity list.

Trainer's room

Pirates: Pittsburgh is hoping OF/DH Andrew McCutchen can return to the lineup sometime in a series against San Francisco after the All-Star break. He's been out since July 1 with right elbow inflammation.

Up next

Pirates: Bednar and Keller will participate in the All-Star Game Tuesday in Seattle. Pittsburgh hosts the Giants on Friday to start the second half.