Diamondbacks’ City Connect jerseys showcase community of Hispanic fans

Jerry Romo spearheaded the Diamondbacks’ efforts to connect with the Hispanic community for five years as the Senior Manager of the Diamondbacks’ Hispanic Marketing team until he left to form his own company, Escala Media, in 2020.

During Romo’s tenure, the Diamondbacks stepped up their efforts to reach out to the Hispanic community, debuting La Terraza, a Latino-themed area in Chase Field in 2016 and adding accent marks to their jerseys in 2015, a year before MLB’s Ponle Acento initiative took off.

Romo also oversaw a partnership with the Mexican Pacific League, inviting each team to send representatives to a Diamondbacks game on August 31, 2019, and adding a live band in the stands, playing off the Mexican tradition of, in Romo’s words, making every game “a big Fiesta.”

The event was successful enough to break the Chase Field all-time attendance record, showing the strong support the Diamondbacks have within the Hispanic community.

Romo said the Los D-backs Ambassadors Council helps make sure events and promotions are authentic. Though he left the organization, he’s proud of what he did and glad the committee still exists because he doesn’t want the Diamondbacks to exclude such a large group of fans.