Diamondbacks snap six-game skid in return to desert

Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, left, reaches out for a late throw as Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta (6) arrives at third base with a triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX — Luke Weaver pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning for his best outing in nearly a month, which helped the Arizona Diamondbacks snap a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Weaver (2-3) cruised though 6 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, striking out six and dominating a team that beat him a week ago in Miami.

The excellent performance might have saved his spot in the rotation. The 27-year-old has struggled for most of the past two seasons and had a 6.07 ERA over six starts this year coming into Monday's game.

One of Weaver's biggest problems has been high pitch counts, which meant early exits and extra work for the bullpen. But he made quick work of the Marlins through six innings, needing just 65 pitches — 51 for strikes. He was pulled in the seventh after striking out Corey Dickerson. Taylor Clarke got the final two outs of the inning.

It was a much-needed win for the Diamondbacks, who had plunged in the standings after a terrible six-game road trip that included three-game sweeps by the Marlins and Mets. The offense scored just 12 runs the entire week.

Arizona's bats were a little better on Monday. David Peralta had a triple and a double, while Asdrubal Cabrera added a two-run double.

The Marlins scored their only runs in the eighth when Jesús Aguilar smacked a two-run homer off Joakim Soria into the left-center seats. It was his seventh long ball of the season.

Stefan Crichton threw a scoreless ninth for his fourth save. Right fielder Pavin Smith stole a solo homer from pinch-hitter Sandy Leon for the final out, jumping at the fence and snagging the ball just before it went over.

Jordan Holloway (1-1) took the loss in his first career start, giving up four runs over 3 2/3 innings.

The 24-year-old Holloway had been impressive in his first six big league appearances out of the bullpen, giving up six hits over 10 1/3 scoreless innings. But the Diamondbacks jumped on the right-hander quickly, with Smith and Carson Kelly starting the offense with back-to-back doubles to open the bottom of the first.

Arizona managed just one run in the first despite loading the bases with no outs. The Diamondbacks pushed ahead 4-0 in the third when the first four batters reached base. Cabrera's double down the right-field line brought home two runs.

Christian Walker put the Diamondbacks ahead 5-0 in the fifth with a two-out double.

SORRY, SIERRA

The Marlins had one of their few offensive opportunities snuffed out in the sixth when Magneuris Sierra was picked off first base following his leadoff single.

The play was close and Walker might have missed the tag, but there was a problem: Marlins manager Don Mattingly didn't have another challenge because his appeal failed in the fifth.

Sierra stood on first base for a minute, looking over at Mattingly, who was leaning against the rail. Finally, the manager flipped his palms up as if asking “What do you want me to do?”

Sierra finally realized he was out of luck and trudged back to the bench.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said OF Ketel Marte (hamstring) will be at Chase Field on Tuesday and go through some drills so the team can see his progress, especially when it comes to running. ... RHP Taylor Widener (strained groin) threw a bullpen and Lovullo said the session went well.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send out LHP Madison Bumgarner (3-2, 4.91 ERA) to face Marlins RHP Pablo López (0-2, 2.04). Bumgarner has been excellent over his past four starts, giving up just three earned runs in 23 innings.

Tuesday

Who: Marlins at D-backs

When: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Plus

Radio: 1490-AM

How they scored

Diamondbacks first. Pavin Smith doubles to center field. Carson Kelly doubles to deep center field. Pavin Smith to third. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. David Peralta reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Asdrubal Cabrera out at second. Carson Kelly to third. Pavin Smith scores. Christian Walker grounds out to third base. David Peralta out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Marlins 0.

Diamondbacks third. Luke Weaver walks. Pavin Smith singles to center field. Luke Weaver to second. Carson Kelly walks. Pavin Smith to second. Luke Weaver to third. Asdrubal Cabrera doubles. Carson Kelly to third. Pavin Smith scores. Luke Weaver scores. David Peralta flies out to shallow left field to Corey Dickerson. Christian Walker pops out to shallow infield to Chad Wallach. Asdrubal Cabrera to third. Carson Kelly scores. Eduardo Escobar lines out to left field to Corey Dickerson.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Marlins 0.

Diamondbacks fifth. Carson Kelly flies out to deep right center field to Lewis Brinson. Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out swinging. David Peralta doubles. Christian Walker doubles to deep left field. David Peralta scores. Eduardo Escobar strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 0.

Marlins eighth. Jon Berti triples to right center field. Miguel Rojas pinch-hitting for Luis Madero. Miguel Rojas flies out to shallow right field to Pavin Smith. Isan Diaz lines out to shortstop to Nick Ahmed. Jesus Aguilar homers to left field. Jon Berti scores. Garrett Cooper singles to center field. Corey Dickerson grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 2.

