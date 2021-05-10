Diamondbacks snap six-game skid in return to desert

Stefan Crichton threw a scoreless ninth for his fourth save. Right fielder Pavin Smith stole a solo homer from pinch-hitter Sandy Leon for the final out, jumping at the fence and snagging the ball just before it went over.

Jordan Holloway (1-1) took the loss in his first career start, giving up four runs over 3 2/3 innings.

The 24-year-old Holloway had been impressive in his first six big league appearances out of the bullpen, giving up six hits over 10 1/3 scoreless innings. But the Diamondbacks jumped on the right-hander quickly, with Smith and Carson Kelly starting the offense with back-to-back doubles to open the bottom of the first.

Arizona managed just one run in the first despite loading the bases with no outs. The Diamondbacks pushed ahead 4-0 in the third when the first four batters reached base. Cabrera's double down the right-field line brought home two runs.

Christian Walker put the Diamondbacks ahead 5-0 in the fifth with a two-out double.

SORRY, SIERRA

The Marlins had one of their few offensive opportunities snuffed out in the sixth when Magneuris Sierra was picked off first base following his leadoff single.