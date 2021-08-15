Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice as Padres avoid sweep vs. D-backs

Tatis added a bases-loaded single in the eighth that brought home Victor Caratini and Trent Grisham. Tatis had been on the injured list since July 31 after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

The electrifying star usually plays shortstop, but the Padres decided to move him to the outfield for the time being. The hope is there’s less chance he’ll get hurt, allowing him to stay in the lineup for the rest of the season.

He wasn’t challenged much in the outfield on Sunday but made a few routine catches.

“It was pretty chill,” Tatis said.

The return of Tatis is a huge boost for the Padres, who have 15 players on the injured list and have taken a nosedive in the NL West standings. They still occupy the second NL wild-card spot in the playoff race, but are feeling pressure from the charging Reds, Phillies and Braves.

San Diego’s season arguably reached its nadir the day before on Saturday, when rookie pitcher Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first career start against the Padres.

Hosmer said the team had a meeting after the embarrassing loss, hoping that a talk could help them refocus for the last part of the season. For one game, it appeared to work.