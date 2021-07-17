For D-backs, latest loss to Cubs 'like biting an onion'

It was the Cubs’ first win when trailing entering the ninth inning since Sept. 12, 2020, at Milwaukee.

Arizona wasted a strong performance by Zac Gallen, who threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his return from the injured list. Gallen had been sidelined by a strained hamstring.

“He was fantastic,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “Gave up one run. He was in control of every inning. ... Typical Zac stuff, a ton of swing and miss.”

Gallen said he wasn’t surprised by his sharpness because he missed just one start.

“I felt pretty crisp once I got out there and was able to make some pitches,” he said. “I was able to shape pitches the way I wanted to. Overall I was happy with it.”

Gallen was visibly displeased when Lovullo pulled him in the sixth, and the two had a private conversation in the tunnel leading to Arizona’s dugout.

“I felt like I still had more in the tank,” Gallen said. “In that sense we butted heads.”

Nick Ahmed and Josh Rojas each drove in a run for the last-place Diamondbacks, who have dropped five of six.

“It’s like biting on an onion,” Lovullo said. “It’s painful. It hurts.”