Hosmer drives in six as Padres rout D-backs in season opener

When the Men in Black step out onto the field of Fort Lauderdale CF Stadium at on Saturday, they won't be the first team in their league or even sport to return to play. But they'll be the first pro team from Southern Arizona to do it, a point of pride for first-year president Amanda Powers her team. The game between the Men in Black and Fort Lauderdale CF starts at 4 p.m., and can be streamed online on ESPN+.