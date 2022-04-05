How will D-backs fare in 2022? Team president talks expectations

PHOENIX — With Opening Day approaching, Diamondbacks President Derrick Hall sat down for a Q&A session with The Arizona Republic.

What are reasonable expectations for this season?

A: "Reasonable expectations are that we are going to perform better than last year. It’s hard to gauge. I think we went through the growing pains last year, developmental pains, with young players coming up, but I think we’re going to be a much better team, much better defensively. I think we’re going to pitch better, obviously, at the back end of games. We should have better results. I’m not in the business of making projections and we’re in a very tough division. We get out of the gates with a really tough schedule in the first month. I think we’re going to be competitive. I think the new coaching staff has really helped there. I think bringing in some veteran arms at the back of the bullpen, hopefully we stay healthy, but my expectations are that we improve upon last year and continue moving towards a place of sustainability. When is that going to happen? I think we’ll see signs this year to see how soon it will happen. We’re in a tough division. We know that. Coming off a season like last year and recommitting ourselves to young players and the development of our prospects, we want to be competitive."

Are there things general manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo need to show you guys to show that they’re on solid footing?

A: "No. I think they are. They’re doing a great job. Torey will work with veterans, young players — they all like him. As far as Mike and his crew, I think the improvements we’ve seen to the farm system — and that was one of the main priorities in hiring this regime was to make sure we could recommit ourselves to building up that farm system — and for us to be a Top 5 system in nearly every ranking, it goes to show you the improvement they’ve made. I think we’re all committed to doing it the right way. It hasn’t been a complete rebuild; it’s sort of been a bridge. When you have players like Nick (Ahmed), Madison (Bumgarner) and David (Peralta), you’ve got commitments salary-wise that you’re still willing to keep on the roster and build around with some of the young players. We need to do that. In our market, for us to do it right, we’ve got to have successful drafts. We’ve got to have the right signings internationally. We have to move the right players through the system, get them here, control them and have them be a part of a sustainable system. But also have the pipeline to continue to do that. And not put all your chips in when you think you’re one or two players away — and you’re not right. But I think we’re all on the same page. We’re all committed to it. You want to win now, you want to win every year, that’s the goal, but teams like ours, in markets like ours, need to do it in a way where you’re relying upon the talent in our system."

You guys as an ownership group have not been the most patient with regimes when things have gone south. Why is it different this time?

A: "I have a lot of faith in this group. I think we (ownership) have also learned and matured over time. I think this is a group that is proven not only do they work hard and are they really smart, but they have a plan. You have to let them take every step of that plan. We have to see it through. I have a lot of faith in Torey. I have a lot of faith in his coaches. Mike, Amiel (Sawdaye) and (Mike Fitzgerald) and Josh Barfield and Ian (Rebhan) and Deric (Ladnier), I just think it’s a really good staff. It’s nice to see everybody on the same page. Not to mention that the communication is so good. It’s not as if we have any surprises. We know what they’re thinking. We know what they’re working on. They keep us really informed. I feel like they feel empowered. They feel like they have the authority and autonomy. In fact, they’re often telling us, ‘Let’s not.’ If we’re saying, ‘Hey, do you want to go get another free agent?’ they’ll say, ‘No, we’re good. Let’s stay on this course.’ I just have a lot of faith in that."

Speaking of spending, you had mentioned a few weeks back the possibility of getting up close to $105 million in payroll. The public salary data I’ve seen puts you guys in the $93 million range. Why didn’t you end up spending more?

A: "I think we’re at about $100 million — but then again, it’s what are you counting? We have to be all in with things like injured list (considerations), bonuses, things like that. We still have room. If (baseball operations) identifies a player, a direction they want to go, we’d be supportive. They know that. We provide as many resources as we can. Obviously, we’d like to have more resources for them. We’re going to have to continue to try to increase revenues. Right now, we’re being challenged. That’s because we had the COVID years and we had a really down year on the field, and we had a work stoppage, where some people maybe got a little frustrated. We need to turn things around. We know that."

What are you expecting in the way of attendance this season?

A: "It will be down. We’ve never had a season where we haven’t hit two million. I don’t suspect we’ll have an issue there, but it depends on how we play. If we play like we did last year, we’re going to have challenges. We know that. We’ll see it. It’s the perfect storm right now. With COVID, the work stoppage, the fact that we had such a tough season — tough last couple of seasons — I think there’s a lot of fans that are going to say, ‘Wait and see.’ I think there’s a lot of fans that are still not comfortable going out in public. We’re seeing that a little bit, too."

You mentioned the labor stuff. That took a big toll on the Valley in terms of economic impact. Is there anything baseball can do to help make that right for some of these municipalities or communities that have put a lot of resources into building these facilities. And is there anything that can be done to prevent it in the future?

A: "I know that the commissioner’s office had conversations with both states and I’m not sure what decisions they ever came to. But I can tell you, for us -- you know about our offer for the first homestand? If anybody purchases a ticket for the first homestand, they will get a ticket for a future game of their choice. It’s our way of saying thank you. Economically, I think what will happen is each team — or couple of teams if there are two to a facility — will probably work closely with their own municipalities. We — obviously with the Rockies — will talk to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and see if there is a setback and work with them. I think it’s really up to each arrangement to work on assisting or making sure we get back to where we were before for next season. Looking at the attendance, I had a feeling this was going to happen everywhere. We missed that perfect window of spring break, and there were a lot of folks who didn’t plan their travel down here because they didn’t know there would be spring training games or when they would start. I think this time next year, we’ll be back to where we were last year. It’s just hoping the damages weren’t too severe getting there."

But is there a way to build in some real economic consequences for clubs and players — to make it so the deadline, instead of being April 1, is more like February 15, in five years when you have to negotiate the next collective bargaining agreement?

A: "You’re exactly right. We need to learn from this. I think our communities have learned from it, too. I think before the next CBA, they’re going to be asking us questions, and they should. Are there any safeguards? What can happen? Can we handle scheduling differently so that people will know, if we don’t have games by this date, now it’s moved to this date to start spring. We didn’t have a lot of that. We had hard dates for the regular season but not necessarily for when spring was going to start. I think we’ve all learned."

What is the status of your future at Chase Field? I know some legislation was passed to allow you guys to raise money in a taxing district. Where are you on all that?

A: "That’s all been approved. The theme park district can be activated and can be in place. That’s an option to keep us at Chase Field. Like the roof, it’s not that it can’t be overcome, but what was once $220 million-$280 million in needs is $400 million or so now. We just need to know — pretty soon — what we’re doing. Whether it’s going to be Chase Field, which would be retro and reno and fix everything under the hood first, and hopefully develop around Chase Field. Or if it’s going to be a new site. There have been some options. But we’ve put it on hold. I’m back to the point where I need to get in high gear. We need to accelerate to get to a place where we know what we’re going to do. We have through 2027 on the lease. Sure, there can be an extension, but in order to extend, I need to know that that’s where we’re going to stay. It’s time to get that going again, as far as whether we’re going to be here at Chase or somewhere else in the Valley. Before the pandemic, I had slowed it down. It wasn’t as urgent at the time. And we were really focused on that language to have that option to stay at Chase Field from a financing standpoint. My biggest concern with that is, it allows you the ability to increase taxes and helps service the debt, but I’m not thrilled about taxing our best fans. We’ve got to figure out a balance. If there’s other ways we can raise money or borrow money to have less impact on fans, that’s what I’m looking at now with other consultants, to see what would have less of a burden on our fans pocketbook, because that’s most important to me."

