 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PADRES 10, D-BACKS 5

Jurickson Profar's early slam lifts Padres over D-backs

  • Updated

San Diego’s Jurickson Profar flips his bat in the air after hitting a grand slam in the second inning Sunday. The Padres took three of four in the series in Phoenix.

 Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

PHOENIX — Nabil Crismatt's experience in a big league bullpen has taught him to be ready to pitch from the moment the first inning starts.

He had to be ready even earlier on Sunday.

Crismatt pitched three scoreless innings in an emergency start, Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam and the San Diego Padres used a big second inning to win their third straight game, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5.

“My mentality is to be ready to go at any moment,” Crismatt said. “When they told me I was in the game, I liked that moment and I love to go out there and compete.”

Crismatt and catcher Jorge Alfaro formed the first Colombian-born starting battery in major league history.

The Padres sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second and the first seven reached base, starting with Jake Cronenworth on an error by second baseman Ketel Marte. Luke Voit and Wil Myers followed with walks and then Profar hammered a hanging slider from left-hander Caleb Smith into the left-center seats.

People are also reading…

It's been a good start for Profar, who also homered on Friday. He helped the Padres win three of four in the series.

Jorge Alfaro followed Profar with a shot to center and the Padres had a 5-0 lead they wouldn't come close to relinquishing. They were helped by a sloppy D-backs team that made two costly errors, including Marte's that started the second-inning rally.

“Three unearned runs to me is unacceptable,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “That game should have been a lot closer than it was.”

Crismatt was the emergency starting pitcher for the Padres after Blake Snell was scratched just before the first pitch because of left adductor tightness. San Diego manager Bob Melvin said he had already exchanged lineup cards when Snell felt the injury on his final warmup pitch, setting off a bullpen scramble.

“It was as late as I've ever seen anything,” Melvin said. “We had to make some adjustments on the fly and got it done.”

Crismatt responded well in his first career start, throwing three shutout innings and giving up just one hit. Austin Adams (1-0) got the win after a scoreless inning of relief.

Smith (0-1) gave up five runs, four earned, in one inning. Cooper Hummel hit a three-run homer for Arizona in the ninth, his first major league hit. Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly moved to the mound for the ninth and pitched a scoreless inning.

D-backs starting pitcher Caleb Smith throws against the Padres on Sunday. Arizona next hosts Houston starting Tuesday.

Snell scratched

Melvin said Snell — the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner — is likely headed for a stint on the 10-day IL but the team wanted to see how the pitcher feels on Monday.

It was the first bit of bad news for a Padres rotation that was brilliant through the first three games. Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea threw 13 innings of no-hit baseball on back-to-back days and Joe Musgrove was solid on Saturday, giving up two runs over six innings.

Dismal D-backs

It was a rough opening series for the Diamondbacks, who dropped three of four games.

Their only win was on opening night, when Seth Beer clubbed a game-winning, three-run homer in the ninth.

That fun moment aside, the D-backs don't look much better than last season, when they finished with a 52-110 record. On Sunday, Arizona was hurt by two costly errors that led to three unearned runs. When two runs scored on back-to-back wild pitches in the fifth, there were even some boos from the home crowd at Chase Field.

Trainer's room

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver was placed on the 10-day IL with right elbow inflammation. LHP Kyle Nelson was called up to take Weaver's place on the roster.

Up next

Padres: San Diego travels to San Francisco for a three-game series beginning Monday. RHP Nick Martinez will start for the Padres against Giants LHP Alex Wood.

Diamondbacks: Arizona has a day off before a two-game home series with the Houston Astros that begins Tuesday. RHP Zac Gallen is expected to make his first start of the season against Houston RHP Luis Garcia.

Up next

Who: Astros at D-backs

When: 6:40 p.m. Tuesday

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

Radio: 1490-AM

How they scored

Padres second. Jake Cronenworth reaches on error. Fielding error by Ketel Marte. Luke Voit walks. Jake Cronenworth to second. Wil Myers walks. Luke Voit to second. Jake Cronenworth to third. Jurickson Profar homers to left field. Wil Myers scores. Luke Voit scores. Jake Cronenworth scores. Jorge Alfaro homers to center field. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Trent Grisham singles to shallow center field. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Austin Nola lines out to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Manny Machado strikes out swinging. Jake Cronenworth flies out to deep left field to David Peralta.

5 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 5, Diamondbacks 0.

Padres fourth. Ha-Seong Kim triples to deep center field. Trent Grisham grounds out to shallow infield, Christian Walker to Corbin Martin. Austin Nola out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Manny Machado called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 6, Diamondbacks 0.

Padres fifth. Jake Cronenworth reaches on error. Throwing error by Geraldo Perdomo. Luke Voit walks. Jake Cronenworth to second. Wil Myers flies out to deep right center field to Jake McCarthy. Luke Voit to second. Jake Cronenworth to third. Jurickson Profar strikes out swinging. Luke Voit to third. Jake Cronenworth scores. Luke Voit scores. Jorge Alfaro flies out to right field to Jake McCarthy.

2 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Padres 8, Diamondbacks 0.

Padres sixth. Ha-Seong Kim hit by pitch. Trent Grisham flies out to shallow left field to Geraldo Perdomo. Austin Nola singles to shallow center field. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Manny Machado doubles. Austin Nola to third. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Jake Cronenworth out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Daulton Varsho. Austin Nola scores. Luke Voit walks. Wil Myers called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 10, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks sixth. David Peralta lines out to shallow center field to Jake Cronenworth. Christian Walker homers to center field. Carson Kelly called out on strikes. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 10, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks ninth. Daulton Varsho grounds out to shallow right field, Jake Cronenworth to Luke Voit. Geraldo Perdomo walks. Jake McCarthy singles to center field. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Drew Ellis singles to center field. Jake McCarthy to second. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Cooper Hummel homers to center field. Drew Ellis scores. Jake McCarthy scores. Sergio Alcantara flies out to shallow left field to Ha-Seong Kim. David Peralta lines out to center field to Trent Grisham.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 10, Diamondbacks 5.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News