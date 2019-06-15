WASHINGTON — The Diamondbacks jumped all over three-time All-Star Stephen Strasburg from the opening pitch.
Ketel Marte hit two of Arizona’s four solo homers off Strasburg and the Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 10-3 on Saturday.
Marte homered on the first pitch of the game and added his 19th homer of the season leading off the fourth inning as Arizona took the first and third games of the four-game set.
Strasburg (7-4) allowed four homers in a game for the second time in his career, the first since August 8, 2014, at Atlanta. Strasburg, who had won four straight decisions, gave up a season-high nine hits and tied a season-high by allowing six earned runs.
“I think when you make mistakes here in the big leagues, you give them a chance to barrel it and they barreled it,” Strasburg said.
Adam Jones also homered in the first inning, his 13th, to push Arizona’s lead to 2-0.
The Nationals countered by scoring three times in the bottom half of the inning for a 3-2 lead. Trea Turner scored on Adam Eaton’s sacrifice fly before Juan Soto and Matt Adams hit solo homers.
Christian Walker hit his 12th homer of the season in the second, tying the game at 3-all, and Carson Kelly hit an RBI single as the Diamondbacks moved ahead to stay at 4-3.
“Getting that lead on Strasburg was pretty important, and then we gave it right back up,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.
“We’ve been very resilient and ready to fire when we’ve lost leads. Our guys did a great job, and they didn’t shut down, and we got ahead of them the next inning.”
Strasburg gave up three home runs in his first 21 pitches after allowing just two homers in his previous eight starts combined.
“Today was just one of those days,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said of Strasburg’s tough outing. “Couldn’t locate his fastball, just missing spots.”
Yoshihisa Hirano (3-3) allowed two hits while striking out two in 1º innings as the Diamondbacks won for the eighth time in 10 games.
Nick Ahmed had an RBI double in the third that pushed the lead to 5-3. Ahmed also tripled in the second and singled in the eighth and the ninth, finishing with four hits.
“Marte set the tone from the first pitch,” Ahmed said. “That’s what we do: We go out and try to build big innings and make the pitcher work. We did that in a big way today.”
Kevin Cron hit a pinch-hit homer in the eighth for Arizona.