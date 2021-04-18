Madison Bumgarner back on track as D-backs win in Washington

Espino (0-1) pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs and five hits while striking out three and giving up a walk. Two of those five hits were solo home runs — Carson Kelly led off the fourth with a shot to left field.

Trea Turner hit two solo homers, one to left field in the third off Bumgarner and his second of the game to center in the eighth off Taylor Clarke. It was Turner’s sixth multi-home run game and first since Sept. 20, 2019 at Miami. Turner has four homers this season. Washington dropped to 5-8.

Pavin Smith had an RBI double in the seventh as Arizona won for the second time in six games to improve to 6-10.

Stefan Crichton earned his first save of the season.

MAKING THE MOST

Nick Heath, acquired from Kansas City in a trade on Saturday, made his Arizona debut for the injured Tim Locastro in center field and had three hits.

Coming into the game, Heath had just two hits in 13 at-bats.

“The last couple of days has been a roller coaster of emotions,” Heath said. “I got the call that I got traded. Crazy enough, here I am in DC instead of Northwest Arkansas (Royals alternate site).”

STRUGGLING STRAS