Madison Bumgarner shuts down Phillies as D-backs complete sweep

Wheeler retired the first 11 Arizona batters before David Peralta doubled just inside the third-base bag with two outs. He scored on Walker’s broken-bat single to right. Wheeler pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and six runs. He walked one and fanned seven, bringing his major league-leading strikeout total to 194.

The Phillies scored in the eighth after loading the bases with no outs, but could only manage one run on Segura's fielder's-choice grounder. They added another run in the ninth on Torreyes' RBI single.

Bumgarner is 3-2 with a 1.93 ERA in seven starts since returning from the injured list last month.

The game was played with three umpires. Mark Ripperger did not work for unspecified reasons. Plate umpire Tom Hallion took a foul ball off his mask in the seventh but stayed in after being checked out.

STICKY SITUATION

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo reiterated his stance on the ejection of left-hander Caleb Smith on Wednesday night for having an illegal substance in his glove.

“I think Caleb said it best. He is not a cheater, doesn’t believe in cheating. I will continue to stand by him,” Lovullo said before Thursday’s game.