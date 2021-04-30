Madison Bumgarner strong again as hot D-backs rout Rockies

PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner followed his seven-inning no-hitter by allowing one run over five innings and sparked a four-run, third-inning rally with a single to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Friday night.

Bumgarner (3-2) fell behind in the first inning when Trevor Story doubled on his 11th pitch and C.J. Cron followed with an RBI single. The 31-year-old left-hander gave up only two more hits, both singles, in his final four innings and won his third straight start. He walked one and struck out six — including the side in the fifth — and left after 81 pitches.

Last Sunday, Bumgarner faced the minimum 21 batters — the only runner he allowed was on an error — in 7-0, seven-inning victory at Atlanta in the second game of a doubleheader, a game shortened under pandemic rules. Under a 1991 ruling by Major League Baseball's eight-man committee on statistical accuracy, a no-hitter is defined as a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

MadBum has given up two runs in his last 17 innings over three starts.

Josh Rojas homered for the second straight game and Asdrúbal Cabrera had two hits and two RBIs for Arizona (14-12), which has won five of six and nine of 11.