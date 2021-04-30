 Skip to main content
Madison Bumgarner strong again as hot D-backs rout Rockies
MLB: D-backs 7, Rockies 2

Madison Bumgarner strong again as hot D-backs rout Rockies

  • Updated

Arizona Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

 Darryl Webb

PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner followed his seven-inning no-hitter by allowing one run over five innings and sparked a four-run, third-inning rally with a single to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Friday night.

Bumgarner (3-2) fell behind in the first inning when Trevor Story doubled on his 11th pitch and C.J. Cron followed with an RBI single. The 31-year-old left-hander gave up only two more hits, both singles, in his final four innings and won his third straight start. He walked one and struck out six — including the side in the fifth — and left after 81 pitches.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter scores the Diamondbacks' first run as he slides under the tag from Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Last Sunday, Bumgarner faced the minimum 21 batters — the only runner he allowed was on an error — in 7-0, seven-inning victory at Atlanta in the second game of a doubleheader, a game shortened under pandemic rules. Under a 1991 ruling by Major League Baseball's eight-man committee on statistical accuracy, a no-hitter is defined as a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

MadBum has given up two runs in his last 17 innings over three starts.

Josh Rojas homered for the second straight game and Asdrúbal Cabrera had two hits and two RBIs for Arizona (14-12), which has won five of six and nine of 11.

Jon Gray (3-2) gave up five runs — four earned — and nine hits in six innings. Colorado (9-17) dropped to 1-10 on the road and 4-14 against the NL West.

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story throws to first after forcing out Arizona Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Phoenix. David Peralta was safe at first. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

After Bumgarner's single, Arizona took a 4-1 lead on Cabrera's two-out RBI double, run-scoring singles by David Peralta and Eduardo Escobar and a run-scoring throwing error by third baseman Josh Fuentes.

Rojas homered in the eighth against Jordan Sheffield.

“NO-NO” TICKET DEAL

The Diamondbacks offered $14 tickets for the Friday and Saturday games to commemorate the 14 scoreless innings thrown by Bumgarner and Zac Gallen in Sunday's sweep.

A 300 GAME

Trey Lovullo improved to 299-273 and is on the verge on becoming the fourth Arizona manager to reach 300. Kirk Gibson was 353-376 in four-plus seasons, Bob Melvin was 337-340 in four-plus seasons and Bob Brenly was 303-262 in three-plus seasons.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) did running drills Thursday and Friday, and manager Bud Black called his progress encouraging. ... RHP Yency Almonte (bruised hand) is working on his mechanics while with team on the road, Black said.

Diamondbacks: OF/IF Ketel Marte (hamstring) went through running and hitting progressions and took batting practice Friday. “It’s still going to be a little bit of time” before he returns, general manager Mike Hazen said. ... 1B Christian Walker (oblique) and OF Tim Locastro (finger) are expected to play in intrasquad games at the alternate site Saturday and could rejoin the team for a trip that begins Tuesday in Miami.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (1-0, 2.16 ERA) will oppose Colorado LHP Austin Gomber (1-3, 6.65) on Saturday in the third game of a four-game series.

Saturday

Who: Rockies at D-backs

When: 5 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

Radio: 1490-AM

How they scored

Rockies first. Garrett Hampson pops out to shallow infield to Nick Ahmed. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Trevor Story doubles to deep left center field. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Trevor Story scores. Charlie Blackmon pops out to shortstop to Eduardo Escobar.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks third. Madison Bumgarner singles to deep left field. Pavin Smith flies out to left field to Yonathan Daza. Josh VanMeter reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Madison Bumgarner out at second. Asdrubal Cabrera doubles. Josh VanMeter scores. David Peralta singles to center field. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Carson Kelly singles to center field. David Peralta to second. Eduardo Escobar singles to deep right center field. Carson Kelly to third. David Peralta scores. Nick Ahmed reaches on error. Eduardo Escobar to second. Carson Kelly scores. Throwing error by Josh Fuentes. Josh Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Josh Fuentes to C.J. Cron.

4 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 1.

Diamondbacks fourth. Madison Bumgarner grounds out to third base, Josh Fuentes to C.J. Cron. Pavin Smith triples to shallow right field. Josh VanMeter flies out to right center field to Charlie Blackmon. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to shallow infield. Pavin Smith scores. David Peralta lines out to center field to Garrett Hampson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 1.

Rockies seventh. Josh Fuentes singles to shallow right field. Elias Diaz flies out to deep center field to Pavin Smith. Josh Fuentes to second. Raimel Tapia pinch-hitting for Jon Gray. Raimel Tapia singles to left field. Josh Fuentes scores. Garrett Hampson reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Raimel Tapia out at second. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 2.

Diamondbacks eighth. Eduardo Escobar singles to center field. Nick Ahmed strikes out swinging. Josh Rojas homers to left field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Daulton Varsho pinch-hitting for Alex Young. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging. Pavin Smith walks. Josh VanMeter flies out to shallow center field to Garrett Hampson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 2.

