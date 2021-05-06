Marlins finish dominating sweep of D-backs in Miami

MIAMI — Pablo López came through with a strikeout when he needed it most, and the Miami Marlins won a close game for a change to complete their first sweep of the season.

López fanned Carson Kelly with two on to end the fifth inning, and four relievers completed a five-hitter to help beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Thursday night.

The score was 1-all when a double and an error brought Kelly to the plate.

“The biggest at-bat of the night,” López said. “My pitch count was high. You just want to go at the guy with everything you've got and empty the tank there.”

Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh, and the Marlins (14-16) improved to 4-11 in games decided by less than three runs.

“If we continue doing things the right way, the results are going to show,” López said. “We’re in these games, and we have a team full of guys who can make something happen really quick. Things are going to start snowballing.”

The Diamondbacks came into the series second in the majors in runs but were outscored 20-4 in the three games.