National Beer Day: Rookie's walk-off blast gives D-backs an opening day to savor

How they scored

Padres third. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Trent Grisham flies out to deep left field to David Peralta. Austin Nola grounds out to shallow infield, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Manny Machado walks. Jake Cronenworth walks. Manny Machado to second. Luke Voit walks. Jake Cronenworth to second. Manny Machado to third. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Wil Myers called out on strikes.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Padres fourth. Eric Hosmer lines out to shortstop to Drew Ellis. Jurickson Profar singles to right field. Ha-Seong Kim reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jurickson Profar out at second. Trent Grisham singles to right field. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Austin Nola singles to right field. Trent Grisham to third. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Manny Machado pops out to Christian Walker.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks ninth. Christian Walker walks. Pavin Smith walks. Christian Walker to second. Carson Kelly hit by pitch. Carson Kelly to second. Jake McCarthy pinch-running for Pavin Smith. Jake McCarthy to third. Christian Walker scores. Seth Beer homers to right field. Carson Kelly scores. Jake McCarthy scores.

4 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Padres 2.