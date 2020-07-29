Rangers use five-run eighth to rally past D-backs
MLB: Rangers 7, D-backs 4

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, right, is congratulated by Rougned Odor (12) and Todd Frazier (21) after hitting a two run home run off of Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Chafin that scored Odor during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 7-4. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

 Jeffrey McWhorter

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

After Gallo lined an opposite-field shot to left off Andrew Chafin (0-1) for his second homer of the season, the Rangers loaded the bases with two outs. Elvis Andrus then hit a two-run single before Nick Solak added an RBI single.

Todd Frazier hit his first homer and had two doubles for Texas, whose five-run inning accounted for only one run fewer than it had scored combined in their first four games in the new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.

Jonathan Hernandez (1-0) got the win despite giving up two runs in the eighth, and Nick Goody worked a perfect ninth for his first save.

The Diamondbacks, held to one hit over the first six innings by Texas starter Lance Lynn, went ahead in the eighth on Eduardo Escobar’s RBI triple before he scored on David Peralta’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

Arizona had runners on base in only one inning against Lynn, in the third when Jon Jay had a single between Lynn’s only two walks. The big right-hander let out a hearty yell on way to dugout after escaping the bases-loaded jam when Escobar lined out to left.

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino can't make the catch as Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta slides safely into home on a sacrifice fly by Jon Jay during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 7-4. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Lynn also threw six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in the season opener, a 1-0 win over Colorado. He struck out eight against Arizona.

Jesse Chavez relieved Lynn to start the seventh, and gave up a walk and a double to the first two batters he faced. Carson Kelly had an RBI single and Jay had a game-tying sacrifice fly to left.

Madison Bumgarner, in his second start for Arizona, allowed two runs on four hits over 5 1-3 innings. The lefty struck out five and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Escobar fouled a pitch off the outside of his left knee in the first inning. The switch-hitter, who was batting left-handed against Lynn, took a minute to gather himself and then struck out swinging.

Rangers: Manager Chris Woodward said closer Jose Leclerc had shoulder tightness warming up, which is why Goody pitched the ninth. ... Pitching coach Julio Rangel was not at the park while dealing with symptoms of pink eye. Bullpen coach Doug Mathis filed in for Rangel, and Triple-A pitching coach Brendan Sagara was in the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Back to Arizona for their home opener, Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a four-game series.

Rangers: An off day Thursday before a week in San Francisco. They open a three-game series against the Giants on Friday night, then play three games against the Oakland Athletics.

Thursday

Who: Dodgers at D-backs, home opener

When: 6:40 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Arizona

Radio: 1490-AM

How they scored

Rangers fourth. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Todd Frazier homers to left field. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Rangers fifth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to right field. Scott Heineman flies out to deep center field to Jon Jay. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Jose Trevino singles to shortstop. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Elvis Andrus singles to center field. Jose Trevino to third. Nick Solak reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Elvis Andrus out at second. Rougned Odor called out on strikes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks seventh. Christian Walker singles to shallow infield. David Peralta doubles. Christian Walker to third. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging. Carson Kelly singles to center field. David Peralta to third. Christian Walker scores. Jon Jay out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Adolis Garcia. Carson Kelly to second. David Peralta scores. Nick Ahmed grounds out to third base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Todd Frazier.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Rangers 2.

Diamondbacks eighth. Ketel Marte strikes out swinging. Kole Calhoun hit by pitch. Eduardo Escobar triples to deep right center field. Tim Locastro scores. Christian Walker singles to shallow infield. David Peralta out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Adolis Garcia. Eduardo Escobar scores. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Rangers 2.

Rangers eighth. Rougned Odor walks. Joey Gallo homers to center field. Rougned Odor scores. Todd Frazier doubles to right field. Shin-Soo Choo pinch-hitting for Adolis Garcia. Shin-Soo Choo is intentionally walked. Isiah Kiner-Falefa reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Shin-Soo Choo out at second. Todd Frazier to third. Willie Calhoun pinch-hitting for Scott Heineman. Willie Calhoun strikes out swinging. Isiah Kiner-Falefa steals second. Jose Trevino walks. Elvis Andrus singles to center field. Jose Trevino to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Todd Frazier scores. Nick Solak singles to right center field. Elvis Andrus to third. Jose Trevino scores. Rougned Odor walks. Joey Gallo flies out to deep center field to Tim Locastro.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 4.

