Rockies cool down D-backs with 14-6 rout

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) slides safely around the glove of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly on a base hit by Ryan McMahon during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

PHOENIX— Dom Nuñez hit a grand slam, Trevor Story had three hits that included a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies pounded out 18 hits in a 14-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

It was a good start to May for the Rockies, who had the most losses in the National League during April with a 9-17 record. The top three hitters in Colorado's lineup all had good nights: Raimel Tapia had four singles and scored two runs, Story added a double to go with his homer and Ryan McMahon had two hits and four RBIs, including the go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen (1-1) needed 93 pitches to get through four innings. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven.

McMahon's error on a grounder was part of the reason the Diamondbacks scored a pair or runs in the third and pushed ahead 2-1, but the third baseman made up for the miscue the very next inning.

The left-handed McMahon sliced a two-out single to the opposite field, scoring Tapia and Story to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead. The Diamondbacks pulled to 4-3 on Carson Kelly's RBI single, but Story responded in the sixth with his two-run homer.

Story was out in front of Caleb Smith's changeup on a 2-2 count, but reached out and pulled the ball down the left-field line. The liner just cleared the wall, landing in the Arizona bullpen.

After Nuñez smacked his eighth-inning grand slam off Matt Peacock to make it 14-5, the Diamondbacks turned to infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera on the mound. Another infielder, Wyatt Mathisen, made his first career pitching appearance in the ninth.

Mathisen threw one pitch that registered 46 mph, but still threw a scoreless inning. Peacock had a particularly rough outing, giving up seven earned runs in one-third of an inning.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen, right, runs out a bunt as Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron fields the ball for the out during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Austin Gomber (2-3) gave the Rockies a solid outing, allowing four runs — two earned — over six innings. He permitted five hits and one walk and struck out four.

Andy Young had a pinch-hit solo homer for the Diamondbacks in the sixth, and Kelly brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. But every time the Diamondbacks chipped away at the lead, the Rockies responded — and Nuñez's grand slam ended any suspense.

NEARING 300

Arizona's fifth-year manager, Torey Lovullo, needs one more win to reach 300 with the team. He'd be the fourth manager in club history to hit the mark: Kirk Gibson (353), Bob Melvin (337) and Bob Brenly (303) are all in the club.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Put RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain. The move is retroactive to Friday. The team called up LHP Lucas Gilbreath from its alternate training site.

UP NEXT

The teams play the finale of their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. The Diamondbacks will send RHP Merrill Kelly (2-2, 6.33 ERA) to the mound to face Colorado RHP Chi Chi González (1-0, 3.60).

Sunday

Who: Rockies at D-backs

When: 1 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

Radio: 1490-AM

How they scored

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow center field, Josh VanMeter to Asdrubal Cabrera. Trevor Story walks. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep right field. Trevor Story scores. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Charlie Blackmon hit by pitch. Garrett Hampson called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks third. Nick Ahmed singles to right center field. Josh Rojas singles to left field. Nick Ahmed to second. Zac Gallen out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, C.J. Cron to Garrett Hampson. Josh Rojas to second. Nick Ahmed to third. Pavin Smith reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Josh Rojas to third. Nick Ahmed scores. Fielding error by Ryan McMahon. Carson Kelly out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Charlie Blackmon. Josh Rojas scores. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. Pavin Smith to second. Eduardo Escobar flies out to right field to Charlie Blackmon.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 1.

Rockies fourth. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging. Dom Nunez doubles to shallow right field. Austin Gomber called out on strikes. Raimel Tapia singles to right center field. Dom Nunez scores. Trevor Story doubles to deep right center field. Raimel Tapia to third. Ryan McMahon singles to left field. Trevor Story scores. Raimel Tapia scores. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks fifth. Josh Rojas singles to deep center field. Daulton Varsho flies out to deep center field to Yonathan Daza. Josh Rojas to second. Pavin Smith lines out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Carson Kelly singles to deep right center field. Josh Rojas scores. Asdrubal Cabrera flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 3.

Rockies sixth. Dom Nunez strikes out swinging. Austin Gomber pops out to shallow infield to Wyatt Mathisen. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow infield. Trevor Story homers to left field. Raimel Tapia scores. Ryan McMahon walks. C.J. Cron flies out to deep center field to Daulton Varsho.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 3.

Diamondbacks sixth. Eduardo Escobar flies out to center field to Yonathan Daza. Wyatt Mathisen pops out to shallow right field to Garrett Hampson. Andrew Young pinch-hitting for Caleb Smith. Andrew Young homers to right field. Nick Ahmed flies out to deep center field to Yonathan Daza.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 4.

Rockies seventh. Charlie Blackmon singles to center field. Garrett Hampson doubles to deep center field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Yonathan Daza grounds out to first base to Wyatt Mathisen. Garrett Hampson to third. Dom Nunez strikes out swinging. Matt Adams pinch-hitting for Austin Gomber. Matt Adams strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 4.

Diamondbacks seventh. Josh Rojas strikes out on a foul tip. Daulton Varsho doubles to deep right field. Pavin Smith singles to right field. Daulton Varsho to third. Carson Kelly out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Raimel Tapia. Daulton Varsho scores. Asdrubal Cabrera lines out to shortstop to Trevor Story.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 5.

Rockies eighth. Raimel Tapia singles to left field. Trevor Story singles to center field. Raimel Tapia to third. Ryan McMahon out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to David Peralta. Raimel Tapia scores. C.J. Cron singles to center field. Trevor Story to third. Charlie Blackmon singles to right center field. C.J. Cron to second. Trevor Story scores. Garrett Hampson walks. Charlie Blackmon to second. C.J. Cron to third. Yonathan Daza singles to right center field. Garrett Hampson to second. Charlie Blackmon to third. C.J. Cron scores. Dom Nunez homers to right field. Yonathan Daza scores. Garrett Hampson scores. Charlie Blackmon scores. Josh Fuentes pinch-hitting for Mychal Givens. Josh Fuentes singles to right field. Raimel Tapia grounds out to second base. Josh Fuentes out at second.

7 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 14, Diamondbacks 5.

Diamondbacks ninth. Josh Rojas homers to center field. Nick Heath grounds out to shallow infield, Alan Trejo to C.J. Cron. Pavin Smith singles to shallow infield. Carson Kelly grounds out to shortstop. Pavin Smith out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 14, Diamondbacks 6.

