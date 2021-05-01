Rockies cool down D-backs with 14-6 rout

PHOENIX— Dom Nuñez hit a grand slam, Trevor Story had three hits that included a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies pounded out 18 hits in a 14-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

It was a good start to May for the Rockies, who had the most losses in the National League during April with a 9-17 record. The top three hitters in Colorado's lineup all had good nights: Raimel Tapia had four singles and scored two runs, Story added a double to go with his homer and Ryan McMahon had two hits and four RBIs, including the go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen (1-1) needed 93 pitches to get through four innings. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven.

McMahon's error on a grounder was part of the reason the Diamondbacks scored a pair or runs in the third and pushed ahead 2-1, but the third baseman made up for the miscue the very next inning.

The left-handed McMahon sliced a two-out single to the opposite field, scoring Tapia and Story to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead. The Diamondbacks pulled to 4-3 on Carson Kelly's RBI single, but Story responded in the sixth with his two-run homer.