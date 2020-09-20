 Skip to main content
Springer's inside-the-park homer leads Astros over D-backs
MLB: Astros 3, D-backs 2

Springer's inside-the-park homer leads Astros over D-backs

  • Updated

Astros George Springer, right, dives for home plate on his inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning Sunday.

 Michael Wyke / the associated press

HOUSTON — George Springer homered twice, including an inside-the-park shot, to lead the Houston Astros over the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday.

Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run for Houston with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Springer’s two home runs gave him 13 this year. He is set to become a free agent in the offseason, so it might have been his final home game with the Astros.

“We hope not,” manager Dusty Baker said. “I certainly hope that we get to the point where he puts enough pressure on the Astros to sign him.

“I mean, this guy is a heck of a player, and I think his best years are still ahead of him. This ballpark is perfect for him.”

Houston improved to 27-26 and will finish the regular season on the road against Seattle and Texas.

Springer’s first of the day was an inside-the-park homer off Taylor Widener in the sixth inning on a fly ball to center field that bounced off the wall, over the head of a leaping Daulton Varsho. It was his second career inside-the-park homer.

Springer’s second homer came in the seventh off Hector Rondon.

Springer pumped his first after the ball narrowly cleared the fence and a leaping Kole Calhoun to tie the game at 2.

The Astros took the lead in the eighth on Correa’s sac fly off Junior Guerra (1-2) that scored Alex Bregman.

Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner frequently expressed frustration with plate umpire Adam Hamari’s strike zone, becoming especially demonstrative in the third. After the inning, Bumgarner had a long conversation with Hamari before heading to the dugout.

In the fourth, players in the Arizona dugout continued to yell at Hamari until he stopped the game to yell back, eventually throwing out manager Torey Lovullo for his third ejection of the season.

“Ultimately, we know what a competitor he is,” Lovullo said of Bumgarner. “We know what his expectations are. I know he’s been battling through some frustration over the past couple of weeks.”

Bumgarner allowed two hits and struck out seven in five innings. The veteran lefty, who entered 0-4 with an ERA of 8.53, extended his winless streak to 13 starts, including eight since signing with Arizona.

Up next

Who: Rangers at D-backs

When: 6:10 p.m. Tuesday

TV: Fox Sports Arizona

Radio: 1490-AM

How they scored

Diamondbacks fourth. Pavin Smith singles to right center field. Christian Walker singles to shallow center field. Pavin Smith to third. Kole Calhoun walks. Christian Walker to second. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow infield. Kole Calhoun out at second. Christian Walker to third. Pavin Smith scores. David Peralta flies out to left center field to Kyle Tucker.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Astros 0.

Diamondbacks fifth. Nick Ahmed homers to center field. Daulton Varsho lines out to deep left center field to Myles Straw. Carson Kelly lines out to shallow infield to Jose Urquidy. Josh Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Astros 0.

Astros sixth. George Springer homers to deep center field. Jose Altuve grounds out to shallow center field, Josh VanMeter to Christian Walker. Alex Bregman walks. Michael Brantley flies out to shallow center field to Pavin Smith. Yuli Gurriel singles to right center field. Alex Bregman to second. Kyle Tucker walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Alex Bregman to third. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Astros 1.

Astros seventh. Myles Straw lines out to deep right center field to Daulton Varsho. Dustin Garneau flies out to deep right center field to Daulton Varsho. George Springer homers to right field. Jose Altuve grounds out to shortstop, Josh VanMeter to Christian Walker.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Astros 2.

Astros eighth. Alex Bregman hit by pitch. Michael Brantley walks. Alex Bregman to second. Yuli Gurriel lines out to second base to Josh VanMeter. Kyle Tucker walks. Michael Brantley to second. Alex Bregman to third. Carlos Correa out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Kyle Tucker to second. Michael Brantley to third. Alex Bregman scores. Throwing error by Kole Calhoun. Myles Straw strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 3, Diamondbacks 2.

