Sputtering D-backs squander lead in 10th straight loss

Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on three singles off Rogers, but he struck out Ketel Marte and got Eduardo Escobar to ground out for his sixth save.

Nick Tropeano (1-0) pitched a hitless seventh for the win, and Jake McGee worked a scoreless eighth.

Merrill Kelly pitched six effective innings for the Diamondbacks, who looked as though they might finally end their long slide.

Kelly has been one of the few bright spots this season for a team with the worst record in the National League at 18-32. The right-hander threw five scoreless innings before giving up two runs in the sixth. He gave up five hits, struck out six, walked none and left with a 4-2 lead.

Kelly has given up three runs or fewer in seven straight starts dating to April 21.

The Diamondbacks had a three-run second inning to push to a 4-0 lead against starter Johnny Cueto. Josh Rojas had a two-run single and Nick Ahmed brought home Josh Reddick with a base hit.

Cueto gave up four earned runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked none.

Arizona has lost 19 of 22 overall.

FULL CAPACITY AT ORACLE