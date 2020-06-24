Tucson native Nick Gonzales officially signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

While donning a No. 20 Pirates jersey with his parents and girlfriend present, Gonzales, who was drafted seventh overall by Pittsburgh earlier this month, toured PNC Park and signed his contract with the franchise. The Cienega High School product and former New Mexico State infielder is slotted to earn $5,432,400.

Gonzales will have to work his way through the Pirates’ farm system, which includes the Single-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, Double-A Altoona Curve and Triple-A Indianapolis Indians. He’ll do so in a new number, as the No. 21 he wore at NMSU is retired by the Pirates because of Roberto Clemente.