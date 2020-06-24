You are the owner of this article.
Tucson native Nick Gonzales officially signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

Cienega product and New Mexico State second baseman Nick Gonzales puts on a Pirates cap just after learning he was drafted seventh overall by Pittsburgh, Vail, Ariz., June 10, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Nick Gonzales officially became a Pittsburgh Pirate on Wednesday. 

While donning a No. 20 Pirates jersey with his parents and girlfriend present, Gonzales, who was drafted seventh overall by Pittsburgh earlier this month, toured PNC Park and signed his contract with the franchise. The Cienega High School product and former New Mexico State infielder is slotted to earn $5,432,400. 

Gonzales will have to work his way through the Pirates’ farm system, which includes the Single-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, Double-A Altoona Curve and Triple-A Indianapolis Indians. He’ll do so in a new number, as the No. 21 he wore at NMSU is retired by the Pirates because of Roberto Clemente.

Gonzales tied Sahuaro High School Sammy Khalifa (1982) as the highest-selected MLB draft pick from Tucson of all time.  

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

