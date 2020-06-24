Tucson native Nick Gonzales officially signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

Nick Gonzales officially became a Pittsburgh Pirate on Wednesday.
While donning a No. 20 Pirates jersey with his parents and girlfriend present, Gonzales, who was drafted seventh overall by Pittsburgh earlier this month, toured PNC Park and signed his contract with the franchise. The Cienega High School product and former New Mexico State infielder is slotted to earn $5,432,400.
Take it all in, @Nick_Gonzales13. pic.twitter.com/gdwdKkQQdZ— Pirates (@Pirates) June 24, 2020
Gonzales will have to work his way through the Pirates’ farm system, which includes the Single-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, Double-A Altoona Curve and Triple-A Indianapolis Indians. He’ll do so in a new number, as the No. 21 he wore at NMSU is retired by the Pirates because of Roberto Clemente.
✍️ 𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝔃𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼 pic.twitter.com/yYLxuX5X9f— Pirates (@Pirates) June 24, 2020
Gonzales tied Sahuaro High School Sammy Khalifa (1982) as the highest-selected MLB draft pick from Tucson of all time.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!