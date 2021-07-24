Varsho homers again as D-backs top Cubs

CHICAGO — Big changes could be coming and there's no telling what the Cubs' roster will look like in a week. For now, there's just uncertainty.

Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading the Diamondbacks over the struggling Cubs 7-3 on Saturday.

The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth on a mostly sunny and steamy afternoon. By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games, a startling freefall that began with them tied with Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

They came into this one nine back of the first-place Brewers and facing huge questions about the direction of the club as the non-waiver deadline approaches on Friday. Stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez have expiring contracts, and closer Craig Kimbrel could be attractive for a contender.

“We can't control those things,” manager David Ross said. “I would say, come to the field and enjoy an amazing atmosphere, guys that have done a lot of winning around here. I think there's a lot of wait-and-see. I don't think any of that's in our control.”