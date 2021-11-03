Dave Ord: Tucson's top soccer matches is a list of good, better — and (George) Best

I’ve seen my fair share of great matches all around this globe. But, thanks to the soccer gods, I’ve also been privy to some otherworldly games right here in our neck of the saguaros.

Saturday night could very well enter that mix of classic close-by confrontations. FC Tucson will try to pick up the first playoff win of its professional existence when it takes on the Richmond Kickers in a USL League One first-round match at Kino North Stadium.

The tantalizing prospect of that affair brings up the Old Pueblo version of the age-old soccer fan question: What are the best matches you’ve ever seen?

Well, Tucson has actually seen quite a few of them at all levels — from high school to junior college to college to developmental soccer to the pros to even an international match.

Like soccer, the ground rules are pretty simple in picking the top tilts. The matches had to be played somewhere in the metro Tucson area and they had to check all/most of the five boxes on the quality control list created by Inspector Ord.

What, you say, does that list entail? Obviously, you have to start with the circumstances — aka something should be on the line — a playoff berth, an undefeated season, a title, a chance to take soccer a step further.