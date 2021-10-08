Diana Taurasi leads Phoenix Mercury past Las Vegas and into WNBA Finals

Aces guard Chelsea Gray responded with a 3 just 6 seconds later to tie it.

“I think that it's a good learning experience for us, hopefully," Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer said. “They have two outstanding, mentally-strong players in Taurasi and Griner. They willed that onto their team. ... We need to acquire that trait. Whether it is we grow up, or whether we acquire something, but it's something that this team has consistently lacked throughout the course of the year.”

Gray and Kelsey Plum scored 22 points each for Las Vegas, and A’ja Wilson added 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Aces made the Finals last season in the Florida bubble before being swept by the Seattle Storm.

“Really hard to gather my thoughts right now. We were so close,” said Plum, the league's Sixth Player of the Year. “I wouldn't want to do it with another group, and I do know we'll be back. I have no doubt in my mind, and the result will be different.”

Shey Peddy made two of three free throws with 4.8 seconds left to give the Mercury an 86-84 lead, and Griner added one from the line to close the scoring. Griner also had a block on Wilson with 0.7 seconds remaining to secure the win.