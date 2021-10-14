'El Fosforito,' 18, hopes Friday's U.S. debut leads to incandescent boxing career

“I was really disappointed because I put a lot of effort into that camp and it was supposed to be in my hometown, in front of a home crowd and I really wanted to show my skills to the people of my city,” Ramirez said. “(The opponent) tried to make an excuse saying his coach walked out on him. But come on, his coach isn’t going to walk out on him the day before the fight. Now, he’s suspended from fighting for the next six months here or in Mexico.”

But Ramirez said he isn’t too upset his pro debut won’t be in the Old Pueblo. He sees his upcoming fight against Diaz as his first step on the path to boxing greatness.

“Winning this fight could take me to stardom. I feel like it will be better to have a great résumé than to have a hometown fight,” Ramirez said. “I still want to build myself up and build up my resume. I want to progress and then come home to fight.”