Ex-Cat Bobby Dalbec homers in third straight game with Red Sox

What a start to an MLB career for Bobby Dalbec.

For the third time in as many days, the former Arizona Wildcat baseball standout went yard to increase his home run total to four in just his eighth game played for the Boston Red Sox.

Today, Dalbec took Phillies pitcher Tommy Hunter deep on an estimated 425-foot blast.

Bobby Dalbec has homered in 4 of his first 8 career games. pic.twitter.com/8jowtU3HUj — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 8, 2020

Dalbec made his MLB debut back on August 30 and — shocker — he homered in just his second at-bat.

In eight games, Dalbec is hitting .214 with four home runs, five RBI and slugging .643. His first three long balls had come at Fenway Park until today, when his 6th inning home run came at Citizens Bank Park.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.