Ex-Cat Bobby Dalbec homers in third straight game with Red Sox

This is a 2019 photo of non-roster invitee, infielder Bobby Dalbec of the Boston Red Sox baseball team. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Feb. 19, 2019, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

What a start to an MLB career for Bobby Dalbec. 

For the third time in as many days, the former Arizona Wildcat baseball standout went yard to increase his home run total to four in just his eighth game played for the Boston Red Sox. 

Today, Dalbec took Phillies pitcher Tommy Hunter deep on an estimated 425-foot blast. 

Dalbec made his MLB debut back on August 30 and — shocker — he homered in just his second at-bat.

In eight games, Dalbec is hitting .214 with four home runs, five RBI and slugging .643. His first three long balls had come at Fenway Park until today, when his 6th inning home run came at Citizens Bank Park. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

